Kidnapping Gang Arrested in Kabul, Doctor Rescued

Ariana News

(Last Updated On: January 1, 2019)

A group of four kidnappers has been arrested by the Afghan intelligence agency in the capital Kabul, the agency said on Tuesday.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a statement that a man was also rescued from the kidnappers.

According to the NDS, the man, who is a doctor, was kidnapped from Khair Khana area of Kabul City.

Kidnappers had asked the doctor’s family for $500,000 in ransom, the statement added.

But in a raid, the man was recovered and four kidnappers were arrested from Taimani area in PD4 of Kabul city.

