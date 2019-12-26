Kidnapping Gang Arrested in Kabul, Businessman Rescued

(Last Updated On: December 26, 2019)

Afghan forces have arrested a kidnapping gang in Kabul city in an operation, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a statement.

According to the statement, police and the NDS’s Special Forces conducted a joint operation in PD4 of Kabul, as a result, a businessman, Haji Nasir Ahmad, who was abducted by the gang was rescued.

“Haji Nasir Ahmad, owner of a wire and cable manufacturing company was kidnapped from PD3 on 30 of Qaws, Dari calendar, and the kidnappers asked his family to pay three million dollars for Nasir’s release,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the gang’s head also known as “Obaid and Kanishka” and six of his colleagues were detained during the operation, read the statement.

The statement added that operation is underway to arrest the remaining members of the group.

In the past few years, gang robberies and kidnappings have been increased in Kabul city and that civilians have been the victim of this situation.