The security forces and police of Herat have arrested a group of three on charges of organized kidnapping in Herat.

The group is accused of several abductions.

The latest charges were kidnapping a currency exchange dealer from the Guzara district of Herat.

They were wanted by the police and were eventually arrested after an operational mission in Deh Tapa village of Guzara district.

Two hand mines, AFN243,00, some military equipment, and a vehicle was also obtained from them.