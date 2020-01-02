Kidnappers Apprehended – Herat 

(Last Updated On: January 2, 2020)

National Directorate of Security (NDS) has arrested a group of kidnappers, Herat province, Afghanistan.

The kidnappers got arrested red-handed while abducting the child of a businessman in PD^5, Herat city. Jilani Farhad, Herat Gov. Spokesperson told Ariana News.

According to NDS the detainees, whose names are Noor Aqa, Nazir Ahmad, and Eidi Mohammad, admitted to their crime that their plan was to receive ransom on the extortion.

Herat is one of the relatively secure provinces laid in the west of Afghanistan. However, recently the graph of kidnappings and gang robberies has reportedly gone up.