Kidnapper Shot Dead by Police in Kabul

A kidnapper was killed by the Afghan security forces on Tuesday night in PD13 of capital Kabul city, an official said.

Nasrat Rahimi a spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Interior Affairs said in a statement that a kidnapper was shot dead at around 11 pm on Tuesday in Kabul.

The statement identified the kidnapper as Emran, who was in the wanted list of Kabul Police.

Emran was killed during a gun battle with the Afghan security personnel, the statement added.

According to the statement, Emran was accused of being involved in many murder cases and kidnapping an international organization staff in Kabul.

It comes as crimes rates specifically kidnapping has been trending upward in Kabul recently. A while ago Mahsa, a six years old girl was killed by kidnappers after her family didn’t pay the ransom of $300,000 for her release.