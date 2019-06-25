Breaking News

Khurasani Arrested While Trying to Join an Anti-govt Protest

(Last Updated On: June 25, 2019)

Afghan security forces arrested Abdul Hamid Khurasani, the leader of a notorious criminal group on Tuesday, the ministry of interior said in a statement.

According to the statement, Khurasani was arrested while he wanted to join an anti-government demonstration in Kabul.

The interior ministry said he wanted the protest to turn violent.

Khurasani is accused of extortion, kidnapping, murder, robbery, drugs smuggling, bullying, spreading chaos and terror, and insulting government officials.

“The criminal was under police investigation and he had engaged in clashes with police forces several times and eventually he was arrested during an operation today in Kabul,” the statement said.

