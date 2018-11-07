Khpalwak Resigns from His Post as Head of HPC Secretariat

Muhammad Akram Khpalwak has resigned from his positions as Special Representative to President Ashraf Ghani in Political Affairs and Head of High Peace Council Secretariat.

In a phone call, Khpalwak confirmed his resignation to Ariana News, adding that he has stepped down due to personal issues.

He added that his resignation was accepted by President Ghani during the cabinet meeting today.

This comes as several politicians have resigned during the last couple of months in an attempt to join tickets for the upcoming presidential elections.

Earlier, the former National Security Advisor Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to India Shida Mohammad Abdali, and Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai quit their jobs to run for the upcoming elections.