Khost governor, MP escaped unharmed from attacks

(Last Updated On: April 21, 2020)

At least six people were wounded after a roadside mine struck the convoy of Khost governor on Tuesday morning, a local official confirmed.

The incident happened while the governor was en route to his office

Talib Mangal, a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News that the blast occurred close to the governor’s office in the center of the province.

The blast left six people wounded including two bodyguards of the governor and four civilians, Mangal added.

The official further said that Khost governor Mohammad Halim Fedai has escaped unharmed.

Meanwhile, unknown gunmen attacked an Afghan parliament member – Mohammad Mussa Khawarin – in Domanda district of the province.

Police he said that Khawarin came under attack while he was en route to Kabul.

Police added that he has escaped unharmed while a policeman was wounded in the attack.

In a separate incident, three people – two army soldiers and child – were injured after two blasts hit an army vehicle in PD^1 of Khost city, a security source said

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attacks.