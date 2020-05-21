Latest News
Khalilzad’s hurrying thread of meetings to kick off Intra-Afghan talks
Khalilzad met the Taliban representatives and Afghan authorities Wednesday in attempts to start the Intra-Afghan negotiations.
In his latest thread of visits, the US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad met with the Taliban representatives and Afghan authorities respectively in Doha, and Kabul aimed to discuss the starting of the Intra-Afghan negotiations in no time.
In Doha, he said he had held 3 constructive meeting s with Mullah Baradar and members of the Taliban Political Commission in Doha, Qatar, and that he had emphasized the US-Taliban agreement is inter-connected – counter-terrorism commitments, Intra-Afghan negotiations, troop withdrawal, and gradual violence reduction leading to a permanent ceasefire.
“I also raised missing Americans Mark Frerichs and Paul Overby as well as our concerns about recent Taliban attacks in Kunduz, Ghazni, & Khost. We discussed their concerns with President Ghani’s ordering offensive attacks,” he said.
According to him, he has underlined the reduction in violence to the Taliban representatives, noting that it must fall by all sides. “Innocent Afghans have borne far too much and for too long the costs of this war,” he wrote.
He writes that the Taliban also expressed their commitment to the agreement and its implementation, adding, “They said they would do all they could to locate our citizens. They will consult their leadership in the next step.”
Confirming the events, the Taliban Political Commission Spokesperson Suhail Shaheen tweeted that they “talked in detail about the acceleration of the peace process.”
Quoting Mullah Baradar, he wrote, “Solution of the Afghan issue lies in the complete implementation of the Agreement. Other mechanisms rather than the Agreement, means creating hurdles in the way of peace. Even now, the peace process has been harmed. Any further delay in its implementation will further harm the process.”
In Kabul, Khalilzad met with the newly reconciled political couple, President Ghani and Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah.
He wrote, “We discussed the next steps required to implement the agreement between the 2 leaders. On peace, we agreed that violence is much too high and there is a need to move urgently to reduce it by all sides.
“We also agreed on the importance of delivering (and soon) on other commitments made in the US-Taliban agreement and US-Afghanistan joint declaration including the release of prisoners by both sides and the start of Intra-Afghan negotiations.
COVID-19
Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan hike to 8,145
The Ministry of Public Health said Wednesday that the total confirmed cases of Coronavirus have risen to 8145 in Afghanistan.
According to the Ministry of Public Health, in the last 24 hours, 492 new cases of the Coronavirus have been tested positive in Afghanistan; the total number of cases in Afghanistan is now 8145, with 178 deaths and 850 recoveries.
262 of these cases were registered from Kabul.
According to MoPH, 262 Coronavirus cases in Kabul, 59 in Herat, 33 in Balkh, 30 in Baghlan, 28 in Takhar, 14 in Jawzjan, 10 in Paktia, 10 in Nangarhar, nine in Panjshir, nine in Parwan, seven in Kunar, six in Logar, five in Kapisa, four in Farah, four in Sar-e Pol, and two cases in Ghazni were recorded.
Meanwhile, 10 patients died of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours bringing the Coronavirus death toll in Afghanistan to 187.
MoPH added that 80 other patients have recovered from Coronavirus in the past 24 hours which brings the total number of recovered people in Afghanistan to 930.
Khalilzad in Kabul for Afghan peace process
Zalmay Khalilzad, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, met with President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah President of the High National Reconciliation Council in Kabul on Wednesday.
The Presidential palace in a statement that the sides discussed furthers steps toward the Afghan peace process.
“Both sides emphasized on a full ceasefire or reduction in violence before the kick start of direct negotiations [intra-Afghan dialogue],” the statement said.
1. محمد اشرف غنی رئیس جمهوری اسلامی افغانستان و داکتر عبدالله عبدالله رئیس شورای عالی مصالحه ملی با داکتر زلمی خلیلزاد نمایندۀ خاص وزارت امور خارجۀ ایالات متحدۀ امریکا در خصوص صلح افغانستان، دیدار نمودند.
— ارگ (@ARG_AFG) May 20, 2020
Zalmay Khalilzad, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, met with President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah President of the High National Reconciliation Council in Kabul on Wednesday.
The Presidential palace in a statement that the sides discussed furthers steps toward the Afghan peace process.
“Both sides emphasized on a full ceasefire or reduction in violence before the kick start of direct negotiations [intra-Afghan dialogue],” the statement said.
Taliban leader urges his men to treat the public “with empathy and kindness”
In his Eid-ul-Fitr facilitation statement, the Taliban leader called on his men to treat the general public with compassion, empathy, and kindness.
In the statement, the leader instructed all Taliban members “to treat the general public with compassion, empathy and kindness, not become a cause for their grievance and annoyance, not engage in arrogance and cruelty, not abuse power and resources to harm the people, strictly refrain from entertaining any sense of privilege, ambition, and superiority and to consider every Afghan a brother and show them respect.”
This is the first statement where the Taliban leader does not order his men to resort to violence; however, there is no clear mention of violence or charge of war and/or a ceasefire during Eid days.
Also, this statement is his first since the signing of the US-Taliban agreement.
Pointing at the future political system in Afghanistan, meaning post-intra-Afghan negotiations, the statement underlines that it does not have a monopolist policy.
It writes, “Every male and female member of the society shall be given their due rights, none shall feel any sense of deprivation or injustice and all work necessary for the welfare, durability, and development of society will be addressed in the light of divine Shariah law.”
The Taliban leader calls on the United States to implement the Doha agreement, noting, “I urge American officials to not afford anyone the opportunity to obstruct, delay and ultimately derail this internationally recognized bilateral agreement.”
