Khalilzad wraps up regional trip, highlights need to keep republic intact
US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said in a series of tweets he has wrapped up his latest trip – to Tashkent, Doha, Kabul, and Dushanbe – with a stop in Berlin – which was focused on building regional consensus on the Afghan Peace Process.
Khalilzad said there is “a unique international consensus for peace, rooted in the support for a negotiated settlement, an end to violence, and rejection of any attempt to impose a military solution”.
He said: “Afghan leaders from all sides of the conflict should seize this opportunity and negotiate a political settlement to end their 40 yearlong war.”
Khalilzad also stated that “if the Taliban do not choose peace, a future based on consensus and compromise, then we will stand with Afghans who strive to keep the Republic intact. Republic political unity is a must.”
“International consensus does not stop at peace. The world remains steadfast in its support of Afghanistan as the country enters a new phase,” Khalilzad said.
In addition to this, the US State Department also issued a joint communique by the US, the European Union, NATO, Norway and the UK on the Afghan Peace Process.
According to the communique, special envoys and special representatives of the United States of America, European Union, France, Germany, Italy, NATO, Norway, and the United Kingdom met in Berlin on Thursday where they exchanged views on the current status of the Afghanistan peace process and discussed ways to support the Afghan people’s desire for a just and lasting peace.
The participants confirmed that such a peace can only be achieved through an inclusive, negotiated political settlement among Afghans and highlighted the need to accelerate the pace of the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace negotiations and committed to work with the Afghan government and the Taliban, and other Afghan political and civil society leaders to reach a comprehensive and sustainable peace agreement and political compromise that ends the war.
The participants called for the immediate resumption, without pre-conditions, of substantive negotiations on the future of Afghanistan with the aim to develop and negotiate realistic compromise positions on power sharing that can lead to an inclusive and legitimate government and a just and durable settlement.
They also strongly condemned the continued violence in Afghanistan “for which the Taliban are largely responsible” and demanded all parties to take immediate and necessary steps to reduce violence and in particular, to avoid civilian casualties in order to create an environment conducive to reaching a political settlement.
Participants called upon the Taliban to stop their undeclared spring offensive, to refrain from attacks against civilians, and to stop immediately all attacks in the vicinity of hospitals, schools, universities, mosques and other civilian areas.
In particular, participants demanded an immediate end to the campaign of targeted assassinations against civil society leaders, religious scholars, journalists and other media workers, human rights defenders, healthcare personnel, judicial employees and other civilians.
The participants also reiterated that during the withdrawal of foreign troops, the safety of international forces must be ensured and that any Taliban attacks on the troops during this period will be met with a forceful response.
Participants stressed that the process of the troop withdrawal must not serve as an excuse for the Taliban to suspend the peace process and that good-faith political negotiations must proceed in earnest.
US sends more warplanes to protect troop withdrawal
Washington has deployed a dozen additional warplanes to bolster protection of American and coalition troops making a final withdrawal from Afghanistan as Taliban insurgents step up pressure on Afghan government forces, top Pentagon officials said Thursday.
AP reported that General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said F-18 attack planes have been added to a previously announced package of air and sea power — including the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier in the North Arabian Sea and six Air Force B-52 bombers based in Qatar.
Also, several hundred Army Rangers have also been deployed to Afghanistan as part of the support package.
“There continue to be sustained levels of violent attacks” by the Taliban against Afghan security forces, Milley said, speaking alongside Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at a Pentagon news conference.
However, he said there have been no attacks against U.S. or coalition forces since they began pulling out of the country on May 1, and he described the Afghan forces as “cohesive,” even as speculation swirls around Kabul’s ability to hold off the Taliban in the months ahead.
“They’re fighting for their own country now, so it’s not a foregone conclusion, in my professional military estimate, that the Taliban automatically win and Kabul falls, or any of those kinds of dire predictions,” Milley said.
“That’s not a foregone conclusion. There’s a significant military capability in the Afghan government. We have to see how this plays out.”
Milley said the Pentagon is considering options for continued support of Afghan government forces after the troop withdrawal is complete, including possibly training Afghan security forces in another country, AP reported.
That would be in addition to urging the Congress to authorize continued financial assistance to the Afghan forces, which has been in the range of $4 billion a year for many years, and possibly providing aircraft maintenance support remotely from another country.
“We haven’t figured that out 100% yet,” Milley said.
Milley said Afghanistan’s air force is central to the strategy for holding off the Taliban, but the durability of those planes is in some doubt.
The U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction said in an April 30 report that without continued foreign contractor support, none of the Afghan air force’s airframes can be sustained as combat effective for more than a few months.
Austin acknowledged that holding off the Taliban without American support on the ground “will be a challenge” for the Afghans.
“We’re hopeful that the Afghan security forces will play a major role in stopping the Taliban,” Austin said. “What we’re seeing unfold is what we expected to unfold — increased pressure” on the Afghan forces.
He confirmed that government forces launched a counterattack this week against the Taliban in Lashkargah, the capital of Helmand province, and that they were “performing fairly well.”
Afghan forces abandon a base, three outposts in Laghman
The Afghan Security and Defense Forces (ANSDF) have abandoned a military base and three outposts in the Alingar district of eastern Laghman province, sources said Friday.
Security sources told Ariana News that the base and the outposts have been captured by the Taliban militants after the Afghan forces retreated.
The Taliban, however, published pictures claiming the militants have captured 14 members of the Afghan forces and seized a number of weapons and ammo.
This comes after the Taliban militants captured the Shahr-e Kohna region of Baghlan-e Markazi district and Burka district of Baghlan province this week.
Afghan army officials stated that the operation underway to retake the Shahr-e Kohna of Baghlan-e Markazi.
Safiullah, an Afghan army commander in the north, stated: “We have recaptured large areas. We are capable to bring the situation to normal.”
“The Afghan forces have been deployed in the area. We will not let any place collapse to the Taliban,” Mohammad Akbar Barakzai governor of Baghlan said.
The security organizations stated that the Taliban have carried out 870 attacks – 10 suicide attacks, 100 bombings, and 30 targeted assassinations – on the Afghan forces during this week.
The Afghan army, however, stated that at least 250 Taliban militants have been killed in Kandahar, Badghis, Balkh, Helmand, Herat, Takhar, and Kunduz in the last 24 hours,
Fawad Aman, deputy spokesman for the Ministry of Defense (MoD) stated: “The Afghan Security and Defense forces have cracked down on the Taliban in parts of the country. Their attacks against civilians mean that the group believes in nothing but war.”
International community calls on Taliban to stop spring offensive
The Special Envoys of the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, NATO, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States on the Afghan Peace Process in a joint statement on Friday “strongly” condemned the continued violence in Afghanistan.
The statement, which was issued following a virtual meeting of the international community envoys and the Taliban delegation, said that the Taliban are largely responsible for the continued violence, urging all warring parties to take immediate and necessary steps to reduce violence and in particular, “to avoid civilian casualties in order to create an environment conducive to reaching a political settlement.”
The envoys called on all parties to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law in all circumstances, including those related to the protection of civilians and urged all sides to immediately agree on steps that enable the successful implementation of a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.
The envoy emphasized that durable peace in Afghanistan can only be achieved through an inclusive, negotiated political settlement among Afghans.
The envoys affirmed their commitment to UNSC resolution 2513 (2020) and emphasized that they oppose the establishment in Afghanistan of any government by force which would constitute a threat to regional stability, the statement read.
The envoys highlighted “the need to accelerate the pace of the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace negotiations and committed to work with the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, the Taliban, and other Afghan political and civil society leaders to reach a comprehensive and sustainable peace agreement and political compromise that ends the war for the benefit of all Afghans and that contributes to regional stability and global security.”
This comes as the Taliban have intensified attacks across the country since the foreign troops’ officially begin to withdraw from Afghanistan on May 1.
The Taliban militants have captured the Dahla dam in Kandahar, the Shahr-e Kohna region of Baghlan-e Markazi district of Baghlan province, a security base in Ghazni, and a military base and three outposts in Laghman province during the last seven days.
The international community also called upon the Taliban “to stop their undeclared spring offensive, to refrain from attacks against civilians, and to stop immediately all attacks in the vicinity of hospitals, schools, universities, mosques and other civilian areas.”
The envoy also called for an immediate end to the campaign of targeted assassinations against civil society leaders, the clergy, journalists and other media workers, human rights defenders, healthcare personnel, judicial employees, and other civilians.
Meanwhile, the Taliban in a series of tweets that a powerful Islamic government is a need in Afghanistan that could maintain “women’s rights and freedom of speech.”
