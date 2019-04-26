Khalilzad Welcomes Pakistani PM’s Statement On Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: April 26, 2019)

The U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad welcomed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement for the “reduction of violence” in the war-weary country.

Khalilzad said in a tweet on Friday, “Greatly appreciate Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement yesterday on Afghanistan.”

“His (Khan) appeal for reduction of violence and policy against promoting internal conflict in other nations has potential to positively transform the region and give Pakistan a leading role,” Khalilzad tweeted.

In a statment released on Thursday, Imran Khan said that Afghanistan conflict has brought great suffering for both Afghanistan & Pakistan over last 40 years.

“Now, after a long wait, the Afghanistan Peace Process presents a historic opportunity for peace in the region and Pakistan is fully supporting the process including the next logical step of Intra Afghan Dialogue wherein Afghans will themselves decide upon the future of their country,” the statement noted.

Khan stressed that his country is highly “dismayed” by the surge of violence in Afghanistan from all sides.

“The so-called offensives are condemnable and will undermine the peace process. It is not right to seek an edge in dialogue through coercion,” the statement further said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan implored all parties to recognize the importance of the moment and seize it.

“Pakistan has committed all diplomatic and security capital to success of peace process. Pakistan will not be party to any internal conflict in Afghanistan anymore,” Khan said as quoted in the statement.