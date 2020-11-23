Featured
Khalilzad welcomes Pakistan-Afghanistan agreement
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has welcomed the Pakistan-Afghanistan agreement on a shared vision for support of peace and stability in both countries.
Khalilzad stated in a series of tweets late Sunday that the agreement could provide an opportunity to move forward on peace and development in the region.
1/4 We welcome and are encouraged by the positive development in Pakistan-Afghanistan relations. If implemented, it provides an opportunity to move forward on peace and development in the region.
— U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) November 22, 2020
This comes after Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Kabul last week and met with Afghan leaders including President Ashraf Ghani.
Khalilzad said overnight Monday that officials from the two countries agreed on “a Shared Vision between the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, to support peace and stability in both countries and the wider region.”
Khalilzad meanwhile pointed out that Khan’s visit to Kabul was a concrete step forward “as does the Joint Vision that Afghanistan and Pakistan announced.”
According to the Khalilzad, both countries emphasize Joint Vision on:
1) Preventing either country’s territory from being used against the other,
2) Inclusive governance,
3) Stronger people/government/security ties,
4) More integrated economic connectivity, trade, and development linking Central Asia, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.
“We also welcome Pakistan’s commitment to work for a reduction of violence and a ceasefire in Afghanistan,” Khalilzad said.
NATO to decide in new year about leaving Afghanistan: Stoltenberg
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday night that “what is clear now is that the US is going to reduce [troop levels in Afghanistan] but they are not going to leave.”
Speaking to Halifax International, Stoltenberg also said that NATO would have to make the decision early next year on whether to stay or to leave Afghanistan.
In the meantime, the US will continue to provide support to the other NATO Allies in Afghanistan, he said.
“We have to remember that more than half of the troops in Afghanistan now are non-US – they are European Allies and also partner nations.
“We are in Afghanistan to make sure that Afghanistan never again becomes a safe haven for international terrorists, a platform where terrorists can plan, organize, finance, launch terrorist attacks against our countries,” Stoltenberg said.
He also said NATO strongly supports the current peace talks taking place between the government and Taliban and pointed out that part of the agreement between the US and the Taliban in February stated that all foreign troops should be out of Afghanistan by May 1 next year.
“So early next year, we need to make a very hard decision. That’s: whether we leave and risk to lose the gains we have made, but then at least we can be out of Afghanistan; or whether we stay and then continue to be involved in the very challenging and demanding military operation in Afghanistan,” Stoltenberg said.
“My message is that we need to assess whether the conditions for leaving are met, together. We need to make these decisions together. And as we have said many times in NATO: we went into Afghanistan together, we should make decisions on adjustments of a presence there together, and when the time is right we should leave together, but then in a coordinated and orderly way.”
The US is expected to reduce its number of troops from 4,500 to about 2,500 in the coming weeks – while NATO has an estimated 11,000 troops still in Afghanistan.
Saleh vows to track down network behind Kabul city rocket attack
Afghanistan’s First Vice President Amrullah Saleh vowed on Sunday to track down those responsible for Saturday’s deadly rocket attack on Kabul city which has been claimed by ISIS (Daesh).
Saleh also said, on his Facebook page, after an early morning meeting with security officials that the death toll had risen to 10 from the attack and the total number of wounded was 51.
“We will find out the networks who facilitated in transporting the materials (rockets) used in the attack,” Saleh said.
Although the attack was claimed by ISIS, officials blamed the Taliban – who have in turn denied involvement.
This was the third major attack in Kabul claimed by ISIS in less than a month.
Two previous attacks targeted educational centers and killed nearly 50 people, mostly students.
Saleh also said on Saturday that security branches have made “great progress” in their investigations into the Kabul University attack.
He said details of the network that planned and carried out this attack were becoming clearer each day and that findings would be released to the public in the near future.
“Whenever the investigation is finished, we will share the details with the people of Afghanistan,” he said.
Saleh also stated that “a change in method is key to bringing about a change in the situation,” and called on Afghans to cooperate with government to eliminate insurgency.
Despite the Taliban’s denial of having been part of Saturday’s rocket attack, many officials believe otherwise.
Recently, interior ministry data showed that in the past six months the Taliban have carried out 53 suicide attacks and detonated 1,250 explosive devices that have left 1,210 civilians dead and 2,500 wounded.
MoI confirms 23 rockets fired on Kabul, leaving eight dead
By Saturday afternoon a clear picture emerged of the scale of the rocket attack on Kabul earlier in the day, with the ministry of interior confirming a total of 23 rockets were fired off in the city.
The attack started at around 8:40 am, said the spokesman for the ministry, Tariq Arian adding that eight people were killed and at least 31 wounded.
He said they were fired from two separate locations, one in PD17, in Tahia Maskan area, and the other between the intersection of Gol-e-Sorkh and Market intersection of PD4.
Two Suzuki-type vehicles were used.
In total, six police districts were targeted, including Police Districts (PD) 2; 9; 10; 11; 15 and 16.
A number of these districts form part of the heart of Kabul city, including PD2, PD9 and PD10 – the diplomatic zone.
Arian said five rockets landed in PD2, leaving one person dead and 10 wounded.
PD11 was hit by four rockets, which resulted in the death of three people. Twelve others were wounded.
In PD16, one rocket exploded, killing one person and wounding four others.
PD10, where the bulk of the foreign embassies and government ministries are located, was the hardest hit. Seven rockets landed in this area. Initial reports indicate at least three people were killed in PD10 and three others wounded.
Three rockets also landed in PD15 but no casualties were reported while one rocket landed in PD9, wounding two people.
Arian said these details were only preliminary results and that the figures might change.
