Khalilzad welcomes Ghani’s decision to postpone his inauguration ceremony

(Last Updated On: February 26, 2020)

The US Special Representative for Afghanistan’s reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad said in a tweet on Wednesday that he welcomes President Ghani’s decision to postpone the event until March 9.

He said, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan has announced the postponement of tomorrow’s planned presidential inauguration ceremony. I welcome President Ghani’s decision to postpone the event until March 9.”

He further added, “This will allow time for necessary consultations so that the best interests of Afghanistan and its people are reflected and preserved by the new government.”

Khalilzad also said, “As the electoral process has concluded, President Ghani, as the declared winner, and other leaders should ensure that the new government is inclusive and reflects the aspirations of all Afghans.”