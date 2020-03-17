Khalilzad: Washington has met some of its goals of US-Taliban agreement

(Last Updated On: March 17, 2020)

Khalilzad, the US Special Envoy for Peace in Afghanistan, says that some of the goals of the US that have been met are the Taliban’s actions against Daesh to stop them recruit and train men in eastern Afghanistan.

He says the implementation of commitments made by the US in the agreement is very much dependent on the Taliban’s actions.

In a tweet, the envoy wrote, “I welcome the Taliban’s statement denouncing Daesh & committing to stop any attempts by Daesh to “recruit, fundraise, or train” inside Afghanistan. These mirror Taliban’s public commitments (in our agreement) against Al Qaeda & all other groups that threaten the US or its allies.”

Khalilzad also tweeted, “We expect the Taliban to deliver on their commitment. The fulfillment of our commitments within the agreement will depend on the Taliban delivering on their commitments. The Taliban statement on Deash and their recent operations against terrorists in Kunar are positive steps.”

Sayed Ishaq Gailani, head of Afghanistan National Solidarity, said, “Miller and Khalizad traveled to Qatar. We hope they return with good news on the releases of prisoners so that the way towards Intra-Afghan dialogue is paved.”

While the Taliban and the US are putting their commitments on the agreement into action, Kabul has not reached a single thought with the political movements on starting the Intra-Afghan talks.

In the meantime, referring to president Ghani’s comment on the Taliban’s breaking up with Pakistani, the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan says that the progress made in the Afghan peace talks is the result of Pakistan’s cooperation which should be appreciated.

The PM says that in the current progress, Pakistan’s efforts should be appreciated and that it’s on the US and the government of Afghanistan to realize the 19 years of war could not bring peace to Afghanistan – now is the time to continue the path towards peace.

The UN, in a statement, has asked for preserving children’s rights in the process of peace in Afghanistan.

The statement highlights Afghanistan as the deadliest place for children and asks the parties involved not to leave any stones behind in bringing peace and putting an end to the war in the country.