Khalilzad warns militia groups could complicate negotiations further
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said this week that there are “alternative futures” for Afghanistan but warned that the establishment of militia groups could complicate matters even further.
He said the best outcome now would be for negotiations to restart.
Speaking to PBS News Hour this week, Khalilzad said: “The Talibs have to know, and we have said that to them, that if they take over Afghanistan by force they will forgo what they say they want, which is recognition and support and legitimacy.
“We also believe the war will not end with the Taliban advances because other Afghans will resist them,” he said adding that the recent increase in militia groups that have taken up arms against the Taliban could complicate matters.
“Rather than two organized forces negotiating peace, there could be a multiplicity of forces that could emerge as a result making negotiations that much more difficult.”
He said this could increase the prospects of a long war and for Afghanistan’s neighbors to come in on different sides and that’s repeating the situation that was the case in the 1990s (during the civil war).”
Both sides need to be realistic, they need to find a solution that works for Afghanistan,” he said adding that it would be a “tragedy” if they don’t come to an agreement and the long war becomes even longer.
Khalilzad said he is “not comfortable” with what is happening in Afghanistan at the moment and that he is “not happy” that peace negotiations have not progressed as much as they should have between the two sides.
He also said the continuation of the war is “heartbreaking” and that he feels for the Afghan people.
He told PBS that the withdrawal of US troops is based on an agreement signed last year with the Taliban and is part of a package which includes a number of commitments including, but not limited to, a ceasefire and the start of negotiations that would lead to a new government.
Asked how the US justifies the decision to withdraw forces given the high levels of violence, Khalilzad said the withdrawal could have been conditions based but ultimately the US president decided it was best to withdraw troops and “to encourage the Afghans to support the government to reach a negotiated agreement”.
Reports indicate that US troops are just days away from completing the withdrawal process yet there are still no concrete plans in place to secure the airport in Kabul, no finalized plan to maintain the Afghan Air Force, and no finalized plan on US military support from neighboring countries.
Khalilzad said however that the US government is working to address all these issues and said progress has been made with some countries including Turkey over the issue of securing the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. He said US forces were still at the airport and a final plan needs to be in place before American troops withdraw completely.
“We are also working with the Afghans to make sure they have the contracting services that they need to maintain their airforce and we are committed to achieving that too before September.”
He said the US is dealing with both those issues, “and more”.
“We are also reorganizing our counterterrorism posture to have the access and the presence needed to monitor the situation in Afghanistan and to be able to strike terrorist targets should that be necessary,” Khalilzad said.
Biden says Afghan govt needs to deal with its internal issues
US President Joe Biden has voiced concern over the state of Afghanistan and government’s ability to win the support of the Afghan people after his troops have withdrawn.
Addressing reporters at the White House, Biden was asked about the Afghan government’s ability to hold on to power after the withdrawal of American forces.
He said: “I think they have the capacity to be able to sustain the government. There’s going to have to be, down the road, more negotiations, I suspect. But I am concerned that they deal with the internal issues that they have to be able to generate the kind of support they need nationwide to maintain the government.”
Biden also said that some US forces will still be in Afghanistan in September as part of a “rational drawdown with our allies.”
“We’re on track exactly as to where we expected to be. But we just–, I wanted to make sure there was enough, quote, running room that we be–, get–, wouldn’t be able to do it all until September. There will still be some forces left but it is a rational drawdown with our allies and it’s making–, so there’s nothing unusual about it,” Biden said.
However, Biden would not be drawn on Afghanistan any further.
“I’m not going to answer any more questions on Afghanistan. Look, it’s Fourth of July,” Biden told reporters.
The Wall Street Journal meanwhile reported Saturday that US officials have intensified planning for an emergency evacuation of the American embassy in Kabul amid concern that a worsening security situation could imperil the remaining military and diplomatic corps, as well as other Americans.
According to the WSJ, the preparations are taking place as part of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, which the Pentagon said Friday would take place by the end of August.
US exit from Bagram Air Base met with mixed reaction
The US is one step closer to completing its troops withdrawal after vacating the sprawling Bagram Airfield base outside Kabul in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Local residents said the last plane carrying US forces flew out at 1am on Saturday adding that the base is now in the hands of the Afghan security forces.
Bagram, has in the past been called the “Guantanamo of Afghanistan” as it served as the main prison facility where US forces jailed alleged terrorists.
While the prison held as many as 3,000 prisoners at any given time in the past, today there is estimated to be between 400 and 500 prisoners, mostly members of the Taliban, in two blocks.
According to some sources, members of Daesh, al-Qaeda and Haqqani network are also imprisoned at Bagram, including some foreigners such as Arabs, Pakistanis, Tajiks and Chinese.
Sources also told Ariana News that soon after the last US plane flew out of the country, locals looted the facility, stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment that had been left behind.
Angry residents accused the US of entering the country in a cowardly manner and leaving it the same way.
They said despite agreements to stand by the Afghans, they have left the country during a time of turmoil.
“They [Americans] have come cowardly to Afghanistan and cowardly left Afghanistan last night and fled,” said Basharmal, a resident.
“It was one o’clock in the night when their planes left, and after one o’clock everything was calm in the area,” said another.
The massive military base was the largest in the country and had two runways, three large hangars, an air traffic control tower and dozens of support buildings.
While some residents voiced their anger at the US for having withdrawn from the base, others have welcomed their exit.
“The Americans left at night and fled, but why? Because this country belongs to us and we will take care of it,” said Mohammad Hanif, an army soldier.
But government officials have also raised concern over the fate of the base, fearing it might fall into the hands of the Taliban.
“If the Taliban want to take Afghanistan by force, the people will not accept them,” said Dawolat Waziri, the former spokesman for the ministry of defense.
A few meters from the base lies the “American Bazaar” – a local market that sells a wide range of goods. Today, items looted from the base can be found at the bazaar – on sale.
“A number of people looted and sold some equipment,” said Amer Agha, a local resident.
The plan to withdraw by the end of August represents a shift from earlier plans to remove all US forces by as soon as this month, the WSJ reported.
The report also stated that the expanded planning for an embassy evacuation, reflecting an increase in concern that a Taliban offensive could overwhelm US security and Afghan government forces guarding the US Embassy, has not been previously reported.
An evacuation could involve not only hundreds of personnel at the US Embassy but thousands of other Americans in the country, the WSJ stated.
Because of the more pressing concerns in Afghanistan, planners stepped up preparations, contemplating evacuation operations based on scenarios that are more specific, officials familiar with the planning told the WSJ.
US defense chief approves plan to transfer authority
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has approved a plan to transfer authority from Army General Scott Miller to Marine Corps General Frank McKenzie, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said late Friday.
Miller is the commander of U.S. Forces-Afghanistan and the Resolute Support Mission. McKenzie is the commander of U.S. Central Command.
According to Kirby, this is all part of the safe and orderly retrograde that will have all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan by the end of August — well within President Joe Biden’s order.
“We expect that transfer to be effective later this month,” Kirby said.
“General Miller will remain in theater (Afghanistan) in coming weeks to prepare for and to complete the turnover of these duties and responsibilities to General McKenzie.”
Kirby emphasized that McKenzie will retain all existing authorities that Miller currently possesses and commander of U.S. Forces, Afghanistan. “He will continue to exercise authority over the conduct of any and all counterterrorism operations needed to protect the homeland from threats emanating out of Afghanistan, and he will lead U.S. efforts to develop options for the logistical, financial and technical support to Afghan forces once our drawdown is complete.”
This process will allow the United States to maintain a diplomatic presence within Afghanistan, as U.S. and Afghan leaders decide on the new bilateral relationship between the nations.
Austin also approved establishing U.S. Forces Afghanistan to be led by Navy Rear Admiral Peter Vasely in Kabul. Army Brigadier General Curtis Buzzard will lead the Defense Security Cooperation Management Office, Afghanistan that will support Vasely.
Buzzard’s office is based in Qatar. That office will provide funding for the Afghan National Defense and Security forces to include over the horizon aircraft maintenance support.
Kirby confirmed U.S. forces have left Bagram Airfield and said this was a key milestone in the drawdown process.
