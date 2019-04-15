Khalilzad Urges Taliban to Agree to Ceasefire

(Last Updated On: April 15, 2019)

The U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on Monday Urged the Taliban militants to agree to a ceasefire.

“The quickest way to prevent casualties is to agree to a ceasefire. Taliban senior leadership should allow their representatives to come to the table and discuss. I will continue to press the case,” Khalilzad said on a Twitter post.

Khalilzad said the reason that the U.S. entered peace talks is that “more war is not the answer.”

“During talks, I have proposed ways to reduce violence. By refusing to work with us to end the killing, the Talibs are prolonging it. Let Afghan people judge whether Talib statements encouraging more violence is way forward,” he tweeted.

Khalilzad reiterated that the Afghan people “deserve” and want a comprehensive “ceasefire” and negotiations leading to a lasting peace. “The US stands with them,” he said.

“We did not impose this war. Afghanistan has been at war for decades, at times with each other. Tens of thousands of innocent civilians have died. Rather than another season of fighting, Afghans are demanding a new way forward,” he noted.

It comes as the Taliban militant group has launched their spring offensive operation Al-Fath “the Victory” against the Afghan security and defense forces across the country.

Meanwhile, the Afghan government condemned the announcement adding that the Afghan security forces are ready to respond to any possible attack by the Taliban insurgent.

Zalmay Khalilzad held the sixth round of talks with the Taliban on Monday in Doha, the capital of Qatar where he is expected to negotiate the Afghan peace aimed to reach final agreement to end the 17-year conflict in the war-weary country.