Featured
Khalilzad urges independent bodies, media included, to document casualties
Amid rising levels of violence in the country, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconstruction Zalmay Khalilzad said overnight Sunday that an accelerated political settlement was critical along with a reduction in violence.
In a series of tweets, Khalilzad said: “The answer to this tragic situation is an immediate reduction of violence leading to a ceasefire by all sides. The answer is to accelerate a political settlement.”
“The US is singularly focused on this goal & is pressing both parties to reduce violence & find a path to peace as soon as possible,” he tweeted.
Khalilzad stated however that independent bodies also need to document current events.
“It is vital that Afghanistan’s independent media and robust civil society be allowed to document current events,” he said.
This comes after a particularly violent week in Afghanistan in which dozens of civilians lost their lives.
On Saturday, at least 18 people, mostly students, were killed in a suicide bombing close to an educational facility in Kabul city.
Also on Saturday, nine people were killed in Ghazni when the vehicle they were traveling in hit a roadside bomb.
Earlier in the week, an airstrike hit a mosque and school in Takhar province, killing at least 12 children.
Reacting to this incident, Khalilzad tweed that Afghanistan’s Independent Human Rights Commission has confirmed 12 children were killed and many more injured in the airstrike by Afghan government forces.
“This is a terrible tragedy. Unfortunately, tragedy is not limited to Takhar. Civilians are victims of car bombs, IEDs, and targeted killings perpetrated by the Taliban. Civilians have been forced to flee fighting in Lashkar Gah and other areas.”
He said the US offers its “condolences to all the families of those killed and injured.”
This statement by Khalilzad follows on the heels of government’s rejection of claims last week that the Afghan National Army airstrike had hit a mosque and school.
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh rejected the claims made by local officials in Takhar province and instead ordered the arrest of the individual who reported civilian casualties.
Local officials said 12 children had been killed and 18 civilians wounded in the strike in Hazara Qarluq village in Takhar on Wednesday morning.
Saleh, rejected claims, stated: “No child was killed in Afghan Air Force strike in Takhar.”
He also stated that the Taliban sniper unit “responsible for the massacre of our special forces a day earlier was targeted.”
“The person responsible for spread of this venomous and fake news was arrested immediately. Talibs use houses and mosques as shields,” Saleh tweeted.
Saleh also wrote on Facebook that legal action would be taken against those “who make false allegations.”
Meanwhile, associate Asia director for Human Rights Watch Patricia Gossman said on Thursday: “Vice President Amrullah Saleh is trying to silence those who reported a potentially unlawful airstrike that killed civilians, including many children,” said Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director.
“The government should immediately release anyone detained under Saleh’s order and carry out a thorough and impartial investigation of the airstrike.”
Featured
Saleh lashes out over Kabul blast, says ‘rotten ideology’ must be rooted out
Afghanistan’s First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said on Saturday night that ISIS Afghanistan (IS-K) and the Taliban share the same “ideological gene” and that the “rotten ideology” needs to be rooted out.
Reacting to the deadly bombing earlier Saturday evening in a suburb of Kabul, Saleh tweeted: “The suicide attack at a private learning center in West of Kabul killed 11 and maimed many young hopefuls. The rotten ideology of quest for false heaven has to be rooted out. Talibs & IS-K share the same ideological gene. They are together at tactical level now. Future ?!”
Within half an hour of Saleh’s tweet, the death toll in the suicide bombing had however risen to 13.
Saleh was one of many who condemned the incident and questioned the high levels of violence despite ongoing peace talks in Doha.
Patricia Gossman, Associate Asia director for Human Rights Watch, posted on Twitter and said: “Yet another senseless, cruel attack in Kabul. Civilians going about ordinary activities—walking down the street, sitting in lessons, or getting care in a hospital—continue to suffer sudden and terrifying violence. Why are their stories not told in the peace talks?”
Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, also condemned the attack and labeled it a “terrorist attack” that was “against Islamic and human values.”
EU special representative for Afghanistan Roland Kobia also slammed the high levels of violence and said: “This and other recent attacks on provincial capitals illustrate the so-called ‘Reduction in Violence’. Enough. There must by full unity of the international community, + massive pressure for an immediate ceasefire asked by all Afghans.”
The attack came in an area of west Kabul that is home to many from the Shia community, a minority in Afghanistan that has been targeted by groups such as the Islamic State (IS-K) in the past.
Saturday’s incident happened when a suicide bomber tried to enter an education center but was prevented from doing so by the guards. He then detonated his explosives in a narrow alley.
In the past, the area has witnessed deadly explosions that have killed dozens of people over the years.
In 2018 dozens of students were killed in an explosion at another education center and in May this year, 24 people including mothers, babies and expectant mothers were killed when gunmen attacked a maternity ward at a hospital in the area.
The Taliban meanwhile was quick to distance themselves from Saturday’s attack but no other group has yet accepted responsibility for the explosion.
Featured
At least 18 killed in suicide bombing outside a Kabul college
At least 18 people have been killed in a suicide bombing in a densely populated area of Kabul city.
Ministry of Interior spokesman Tariq Arian confirmed Saturday evening that the death toll stands at 18 and about 57 others were wounded.
He also stated that a suicide bomber had tried to enter the Kawsar-e Danish Training Center but was prevented from doing so by the guards at the gate.
The suicide bomber then detonated his explosives in the alley, Arian said.
Soon after the explosion, the Taliban’s spokesman distanced the group from the incident and stated they were not behind the attack.
In a message on Twitter, Zabihullah Mujahid said “the Taliban was not responsible for the explosion in Pul-e Khoshk area [of Kabu].”
Videos posted on social media painted a grim picture of blood and bodies lying in the alley immediately after the incident. Local residents also frantically covered the victims with blankets while others carried the wounded to vehicles so they could be transported to hospital.
No other group has yet claimed responsibility for the incident.
Featured
Civilians killed in Kabul city explosion
A number of people have been killed in an explosion that ripped through a densely built-up area in Pul-e-Khushk in Kabul city on Saturday evening.
The incident happened at about 5 pm local time.
Videos posted to social media show local residents frantically calling for blankets to cover bodies lying in a narrow lane while others assist the wounded.
The exact number of people killed has not yet been confirmed.
Early reports also indicate the explosion targeted an education facility in the area.
Details to follow.
Khalilzad urges independent bodies, media included, to document casualties
Saleh lashes out over Kabul blast, says ‘rotten ideology’ must be rooted out
At least 18 killed in suicide bombing outside a Kabul college
Civilians killed in Kabul city explosion
IED blast kills nine, wounds two in Ghazni
Taliban record video of their checkpoint actions close to Kabul
Khalilzad meets with female talks team members for their feedback
Gizab, Dihrawood districts in Uruzgan on verge of collapse: officials
Iran, Afghanistan to complete border railway station by end of Autumn
Afghan cricketer Tarakai in critical condition following car crash
Sola: Current situation of the Afghan peace process
Tahawol: Second VP warns Taliban
Pas Az Khabar: 24 Afghan forces killed in Nimroz
Pas Az Khabar: 180 civilians killed in past one week
Sola: Concerns over protraction of peace talks
Trending
- Latest News2 days ago
Rahmani in Pakistan to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations
- Featured4 days ago
Gailani calls for Afghans to unite under the umbrella of Islam
- Featured5 days ago
SIGAR finds almost $19 billion lost to ‘waste, fraud and abuse’
- Featured4 days ago
Pakistan embassy expresses ‘deep sadness’ over visa-stampede tragedy
- Featured16 hours ago
Civilians killed in Kabul city explosion
- Featured5 days ago
Rashid Khan appeals for more Tests against cricket’s elite
- Featured4 days ago
Stoltenberg says NATO troops at 12,000, reduction remains conditions based
- Featured4 days ago
At least 15 dead in stampede near Pakistan consulate in Jalalabad