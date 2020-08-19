Featured
Khalilzad urges all parties to peace to ‘put their country first’
US Special Representative to Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said early Wednesday that Afghan leaders from all sides will have to put their country first, learn from past mistakes and reach a political agreement.
In a series of tweets, wishing Afghanistan a Happy 101st Independence Day, Khalilzad made it clear that all “Afghans yearn for peace and soon Afghan-owned and Afghan-led negotiations should start, a historic and vital step.”
“Afghan leaders from all sides will have to rise to the occasion, put their country first, learn from past mistakes and reach a political agreement. That is the road to ending the war and a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire,” he said.
Speaking on Independence Day itself, he said it is a day that all Afghans take pride in and one that is rightly remembered and celebrated.
“The US joins Afghans in celebrating their independence and will stand with them in their struggle to forge a sustainable peace. We wish Afghanistan independence and peace.”
Khalilzad has been the engine behind the peace talks initiative and has worked hard to get the Afghan government and the Taliban to the negotiating table.
However, intra-Afghan talks have once again stalled after hoped-for negotiations failed to start last week as expected due to the prisoner release issue.
President Ashraf Ghani, who signed a decree last Monday ordering the release of the final batch of 400 Taliban prisoners – of a total 5,000 – has so far only freed 80.
The remaining prisoners, seen as “hardcore”, have become a major stumbling block in the way of Doha talks.
Central to the problem is six inmates – all of whom were behind attacks that killed foreign nationals. The United States, Australia and France have all asked that these inmates not be freed.
On Monday presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said however that the release of the remaining Taliban prisoners will be halted until the Taliban releases government troops.
“We are going to release them. That’s not an issue. But it has to be two-way,” Sediqqi said.
“If we take this bold step, releasing all these guys, all these bad people, why are the Taliban not releasing our captives, which is a very small number?”
AP reported that according to sources within government, the Taliban is still holding about 20 Afghan commandos captive and that the group will not release them until all 400 Taliban prisoners have been freed.
However, Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban’s political spokesman, said the group had fulfilled its obligations and was not aware of any other security personnel in its custody.
Iran denies paying bounties to Taliban to target US troops
Iran on Tuesday denied reports it paid the Taliban bounties to target US troops and coalition forces in Afghanistan.
In a statement carried by Iranian media, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the allegations were “entirely false” and that the US tries to hide its “miscalculations” in Afghanistan by resorting to propaganda.
This comes after a Pentagon report emerged on Monday that Iran had offered bounties to Taliban fighters and that it had reimbursed Haqqani Network for at least six attacks against US and coalition forces in 2019.
The report also indicated Iran paid bounties to Haqqani for their attack on Bagram Air Base in December last year.
Taliban claim to be in control of Machalgho dam project
After years of challenges around the construction of the Machalgho hydroelectric dam in Ahmadabad district in eastern Paktia, construction could be completed within the next year, say officials involved in the project.
However, the Taliban claims they have taken over the job of securing the site and monitoring construction.
Speaking to Ariana News, the head of the Taliban’s military arm in Ahmadabad, Qari Omer, said the group has removed all security checkpoints around the dam and they have taken full control of security and monitoring of the construction process.
The construction project has been outsourced to three companies over the past ten years and after a billion Afghanis was spent, only one percent of the project is complete, sources told Ariana News.
Now, however, the Operation and Support Office of the President for National Development has been tasked to complete the project at a cost of $43 million.
Omer said: “We are trying to establish more defensive checkpoints. I have captured all areas around the dam. Employment opportunities have been provided. Now we control everything.”
Officials involved in the project meanwhile said residents in the area are cooperating with them and that work is progressing smoothly.
Engineer Jawid Ahmad Hijrat, head of the Machalgho dam project, said: “Everyone (including Taliban) are cooperative around here – all Paktia people are collaborating with us.”
But not all Ahmadabad residents agreed as some complained about poor management, saying that the project was substandard.
They called on the Afghan government to monitor the project properly.
The Machalgho dam project, on the Jelga River, was first tabled during Hamid Karzai’s tenure as president.
Work started in 2009 on it after a $33 million deal was signed with a Russian construction company.
In 2016 the contract was canceled as the project was far from complete. The following year another contract was signed, again with a Russian company, to the value of $23 million.
However, this contract also fell through for the same reason.
Report to Congress states Taliban has reneged on deal, still supporting al-Qaeda
The United States’ Department of Defense Office of Inspector General made public its quarterly report to Congress on Operation Freedom Sentinel Tuesday and stated the Taliban had not upheld its commitment to distancing itself from terrorist organizations in Afghanistan as per the Doha agreement.
The agreement, reached in February in Doha between the US and the Taliban, called for the United States to reduce its forces in Afghanistan to 8,600 in the first step towards total withdrawal.
In the Lead Inspector General for Operation Freedom’s Sentinel quarterly report summary, the US said: “The United States reduced its troop level in Afghanistan to 8,600 by mid-June, a month ahead of schedule.
“The Taliban was not honoring its commitment to cut ties with al-Qaeda and conducted operations alongside al-Qaeda members.
“The USCENTCOM commander said in June that ‘conditions have not been fully met’ for the United States to withdraw all its remaining forces.”
The report also stated that Taliban violence had increased “further threatening peace process.”
The US stated that although the Taliban had stopped attacks against US and coalition forces, the group had increased operations against Afghan security forces.
The report also stated that Afghan government officials had questioned whether the Taliban was serious about entering into peace negotiations.
In addition, it pointed out that US funding for the Afghan Local Police would end after September 30.
This, the US said, could result in ALP members being left vulnerable to recruitment by militias and the Taliban – especially as the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the country’s economy.
The report stated the United States had also committed to act as a facilitator in pursuing the release of prisoners held by the Afghan government but that the “Taliban and the Afghan government failed to reach consensus on the release of prisoners during the (first) quarter.”
The US stated that the increased violence and dispute over prisoner releases “were significant barriers to the Afghan government and Taliban beginning peace negotiations.”
The release of this report comes amid rising concerns over when intra-Afghan negotiations will start as the peace talks process appears to have stalled.
Despite President Ashraf Ghani’s decree last week on the release of the remaining 400 prisoners, only 80 of them have so far been freed.
The Taliban in turn have also not freed all Afghans they are holding captive.
