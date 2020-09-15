Featured
Khalilzad to testify before US National Security Subcommittee on withdrawal strategy
US special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has agreed to testify before the US House Oversight and Reform National Security Subcommittee on the Trump administration’s withdrawal strategy in Afghanistan and the impact it will have on women.
Khalilzad will testify on his return to Washington and also offered to provide the subcommittee with a closed-door classified briefing.
The US’s special envoy, who was in Doha, Qatar for the opening of intra-Afghan peace talks this past weekend is currently in Pakistan and is expected to visit India on Tuesday before returning to the US.
Chairman of the national security subcommittee Stephen Lynch welcomed the move and issued a statement late Monday night announcing this new development.
“I am grateful to US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad for agreeing to testify before the Subcommittee on National Security about the United States’ negotiations with the Taliban and the Government of Afghanistan.
“I look forward to examining the Trump Administration’s strategy, including potential impacts for Afghan women and US security interests in the region.
“After nearly two decades of conflict, the American people deserve to hear directly from the Administration about how it plans to bring a responsible end to the war in Afghanistan,” Lynch said.
On August 31 Lynch wrote a letter demanding testimony about the US strategy in Afghanistan from the Pentagon and the State Department after the Trump administration refused to appear before the subcommittee for more than a year.
Last week, Khalilzad however spoke with Lynch and committed to testifying before the subcommittee.
The Committee on Oversight and Reform is the main investigative committee in the US House of Representatives.
It has the authority to investigate the subjects within the committee’s legislative jurisdiction as well as “any matter” within the jurisdiction of the other standing House Committees.
It is unclear if the panel is still seeking testimony from the Pentagon.
US troops could be down to zero by spring next year: Pompeo
After meeting with Afghan government officials and Taliban leaders in Doha on Saturday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the process is moving along at a pace for a full withdrawal of all American troops from Afghanistan by April or May next year.
Speaking to Breitbart News on Sunday, while flying back to the United States, Pompeo said the full troops withdrawal was conditions-based and that there were three key conditions that needed to be met by the Afghan government and the Taliban in order for this to happen.
“One, there is an obligation they [Taliban] have with respect to foreign terrorist groups — primarily al-Qaeda, but all four terrorist groups — they are not permitted, and the language is very clear that they are not permitted and that they have to break with them.
“Second, they [Afghanistan and Taliban] have to engage in these conversations in a way that is substantive and not just physically sit in the room, but they need to have serious conversations and begin to work their way through it.
“Then, third, they have a responsibility as part of that to ensure that outside actors don’t act as spoilers for this, and there are many hands who would like to see this undone and would like to see America mired in Afghanistan for another 20 years. Both the Afghan government and the Taliban have a responsibility to prevent that,” he told Breitbart.
“Those are the conditions, we’ll measure them. There’s a set of CT metrics that’s pretty clearly laid out. We’ll measure them and the president will make a decision if there’s sufficient compliance to get us to zero. I think we’re on a pathway to achieve that.”
This is in line with the US’s deal with the Taliban signed in Doha in February that stipulates a full drawdown of troops by next spring if conditions are met.
One key condition is that the Taliban break ties with al-Qaeda, among other terrorist groups. Another condition is that the Taliban agrees not to harbor terrorist groups, as they were doing prior to the US invasion following the 9/11 attacks.
Pompeo also stated that the US “finally have the Afghans prepared to sit down and have a serious conversation about taking their country forward without all the violence.”
He told Breitbart that President Donald Trump had laid out two objectives. One was to reduce the American footprint in Afghanistan and get its forces home and secondly, to make sure America is protected.
“I think we’re, today, on our way to putting America in a place where we can do both of those things,” he said.
On the start of peace talks Saturday, between the Afghan government and the Taliban, he said the “meetings went as could be expected at the first gathering. They were getting their teams together, getting to know each other, and they began to set out the framework of what negotiations will look like.”
He said there are “some very, very difficult issues and there will be bumps in the road, but back in February, we were hoping that today would come back in March or April. It’s been six months, but I’m happy with the progress that was made today. I think they’ll meet again tomorrow in Doha and then they’ll go back and start on the framework of the negotiations not long after that.”
Sticking Points Discussed
Asked what challenges could be expected ahead of a peace agreement, Pompeo said that the “central challenge” is how power will be shared among the various parties in the country.
“In the end, the central challenge is what will the Afghan government look like,” Pompeo said.
“What will be the power-sharing arrangement? This is a challenge anytime you have throughout history insurgencies and other times when nations have civil strife. We took al-Qaeda out, and the Taliban still have weapons and the capacity to inflict damage.
“We made clear to them when I met with them today [Saturday] — the Taliban — that they have an obligation to reduce violence immediately and significantly so these negotiations can proceed. So there will be issues of power-sharing and how the government is established at the center of the conversation.”
Asked about his meeting with Taliban co-founder and lead negotiator Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Pompeo told Breitbart News that he is “convinced” there is a “solution” to the differences between the two sides.
“It’s the third time, maybe the fourth time, that I’ve spoken to him — the second time I’ve met with him in person. They have a very clear set of objectives, of things that they are laying down that they want and they need,” Pompeo said.
“When I understand what the Afghan government wants and needs, and what the people of Afghanistan outside of the Taliban and Taliban-controlled territories want, I’m convinced there is a solution to this. I hope that that’s the case.”
Khalilzad meets with Pakistan army chief, discusses regional security
United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met with Pakistan’s army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Pakistan on Monday where they discussed matters around regional security and the Afghan peace process.
Pakistan Armed Forces spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar said Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan was also present at the meeting.
“Matters of mutual interest, regional security and ongoing Afghan Reconciliation Process were discussed during the meeting,” Iftikhar said.
“The visiting dignitary greatly appreciated Pakistan’s role in the ongoing peace process and said that it could not have succeeded without Pakistan’s sincere and unconditional support.”
He said that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan had painted a clear vision regarding peace and connectivity in the region and “all elements of national power are united towards making that vision a reality to ensure long awaited peace, progress and prosperity in the region.”
Khalilzad arrived in Pakistan Monday for a series of talks with top officials and politicians after having spent time in Doha for the start of the intra-Afghan peace talks.
Pakistan has played a key role in bringing the Taliban and the Afghan government together around the talks tables.
In a Twitter post on Saturday, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi hailed the start of talks as a historic day and said that Pakistan “has long maintained peace not war is the answer. We are proud to champion a partnership for peace and move forward with faith & resolve that will not be deterred. Pakistan will continue to be a force for a stable & prosperous region.”
Earlier in the week, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq said: “We hope these negotiations would lead to sustainable peace in Afghanistan, which would bring prosperity to the country. Our strong support to the process would continue.”
While still in Doha on Sunday, Khalilzad told Ariana News in an interview Sunday that the start of the intra-Afghan talks is a new beginning for the Afghan people and a way to “find a political formula for ending the war that could lead to a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire.”
He said the Afghan and Taliban delegations need to agree on a reduction in violence.
This would then need to lead to a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire enabling the two sides to pursue talks in a peaceful environment, he said.
“We demand violence be reduced and a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire to be reached as soon as possible,” Khalilzad said.
Khalilzad meanwhile is expected to meet with top officials in India later this week after he wraps up his meetings in Pakistan.
Atmar thanks Turkey for its support of a democratic Afghanistan
Afghanistan’s foreign minister Haneef Atmar Monday thanked his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu for supporting a sovereign and democratic Afghanistan at the historic intra-Afghan talks which began in Doha on Saturday.
In a series of tweets, Mohammad Haneef Atmar said: “Thank you my brother Mevlut Cavusoglu for your strong statement of support for a sovereign & democratic Afghanistan. Your call for a humanitarian ceasefire and cessation of bloodshed is the voice of all Afghans. We appreciate your emphasis on a fair & lasting peace.”
On Saturday, Cavusoglu said a humanitarian cease-fire must be the priority as “fighting and talking cannot go together.”
“The ultimate objective shouldn’t be any form of peace but a fair and lasting one,” he said, adding that Turkey backs coordinated regional efforts supported by the wider international community for better regional connectivity, development, and reconstruction.
“We are ready to contribute to this process in every possible way, including hosting one round of the negotiations, as the largest international platform regarding Afghanistan, the heart of Asia, Istanbul process can be utilized particularly to support the post-peace efforts,” he stressed.
Cavusoglu’s call for an end to violence is just one of many world leaders who have called for a ceasefire which can lead to enduring peace.
In an interview with Ariana News on Sunday, US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said the start of the intra-Afghan talks is a new beginning for the Afghan people and a way to “find a political formula for ending the war that could lead to a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire.”
He said the Afghan and Taliban delegations need to agree on a reduction in violence.
This would then need to lead to a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire enabling the two sides to pursue talks in a peaceful environment, he said.
“We demand violence be reduced and a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire to be reached as soon as possible,” Khalilzad said.
