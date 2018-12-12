Breaking News

Khalilzad to Meet NATO Chief in Brussels Tomorrow

The U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad is expected to meet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on Thursday (Dec. 13).  

According to a press release issued today on the NATO website, Ambassador Khalilzad will also address the North Atlantic Council.

Khalilzad’s visit to NATO HQ comes as part of his third round of trips to the regional countries including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar with an “interagency” delegation.

During his visit, Khalilzad will continue to meet the Afghan government officials and other interested parties to support and facilitate the peace process in Afghanistan.

