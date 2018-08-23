Khalilzad to be Appointed as U.S. Special Envoy to Afghanistan: Reports

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to appoint Zalmay Khalilzad, an Afghan-born former U.S. ambassador to Kabul, as his special envoy on Afghanistan, media reported.

According to Reuters, U.S. officials would send a signal that the United States is serious about engaging the Taliban and making progress in peace talks to end the longest U.S. war.

The White House and the State Department declined to comment on reports of Khalilzad’s expected appointment, and Khalilzad did not return messages left by reporters.

Khalilzad, 67, is considered well-suited to the task of persuading the insurgents to talk, Reuters quotes a former senior U.S. official as saying.

In addition to his experience advising or working for four U.S. administrations and his knowledge of Afghanistan’s main languages, culture, and politics, he is close to Ghani, the former official said.