Khalilzad to attend Moscow peace summit
The US State Department has confirmed Washington’s Special Representative for National Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad will attend this week’s peace summit in Moscow.
The department’s spokesman Ned Price said at a briefing on Monday that “Ambassador Khalilzad does plan to attend the meeting in Moscow.
Price stated that “as of last week the Secretary (Antony Blinken) said we are engaging in the region and international partners to try to accelerate progress towards a political settlement, and as a part of our ongoing efforts to encourage this important peace process, Ambassador Khalilzad does plan to attend the meeting in Moscow.
“This meeting will complement all other international efforts to support the Afghanistan peace process and also reflects the international community’s concerns about the progress to date,” he said.
This comes after it was confirmed early Monday that Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, will also attend. He will lead the Afghan Republic’s delegation.
Mohammad Naeem, the Taliban’s spokesman, also confirmed that a 10-member delegation from their side will attend the meeting.
Khalilzad meanwhile arrived in Kabul on Monday and met with both President Ashraf Ghani and with Abdullah.
According to the Presidential Palace (ARG) Ghani and Khalilzad discussed recent developments around the peace process and what lies ahead.
“We discussed the peace process, new initiatives, latest political developments and steps forward,” Abdullah said in a tweet.
Abdullah also said that during the meeting: “We reiterated our call for a political settlement and acceleration of the peace efforts.”
Khalilzad’s visit to Kabul is the second in two weeks and takes place amid growing efforts by various stakeholders to get the Afghan Republic and the Taliban to reach a political settlement.
The push for peace by the US has included a draft peace plan which was handed to all parties to the conflict and other influential parties and outlined a plan for an interim government. Another suggestion was that involving a summit, in Turkey.
Moscow has since however organized another peace meeting that is expected to take place in Russia on Thursday. The Afghan government and the Taliban have both indicated that they will be attending the meeting.
Peace talks should rotate among countries: Afghan envoy
Afghan peace talks in Doha should be rotated to other venues, Afghanistan’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Javid Ahmad said in an interview with Reuters.
Ahmad told Reuters peace talks should not be held in one fixed location, but rotate among venues in Europe, Asia, the Middle East or Afghanistan itself.
The Taliban, which opened an office in Qatar in 2013, was too “comfortable” there, he said. “We want the Taliban to get out of their comfort zone.”
“The Qataris could have used its role as a host to play a more active and decisive role in pushing the Taliban to reduce violence or declare a ceasefire,” Ahmad said.
“They have not properly used their leverage, as a host to the Taliban …, to push the group’s leaders to declare a ceasefire or to visibly reduce violence.”
Reuters reported that Qatar’s state communications office did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment however Qatar foreign ministry special envoy Mutlaq al-Qahtani told Reuters last month the Gulf state wanted to see a reduction in violence in Afghanistan that could lead to continued peace and security.
Russia will hold a conference on Afghanistan this week, while Turkey hosts talks next month as the United States seeks to shake up the process, proposing an interim Afghan government.
Ahmad meanwhile said that the only way to achieve a transition of power was through elections. The Taliban have said they are committed to the peace negotiations, Reuters reported.
Peace talks started between the Afghan Republic and the Taliban in September last year but in the months that followed little was achieved and negotiations are widely considered “stalled” at the moment.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration signed a troop withdrawal deal with the Taliban in February 2020 under which all international forces were expected to leave the country by May 1.
However, violence has risen and NATO officials say some conditions of the deal, including the Taliban cutting ties with international militant groups, have not been met, which the Taliban disputes.
Martial law in Myanmar’s Yangon city after deadliest day since coup
Interior Minister warns against hasty withdrawal of foreign troops
Afghanistan’s Interior Minister Masoud Andarabi warned on Saturday against a hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan of foreign troops, saying that the Taliban’s ties to al-Qaeda remain intact and that a swift pullout would worsen global counterterrorism efforts.
In an interview with The Associated Press Andarabi said that Afghan National Security Forces backed by U.S. assistance have so far put a squeeze on terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan, including Daesh.
Andarabi’s warning comes just seven weeks before the May 1 foreign troops withdrawal deadline as per the US-Taliban agreement signed in February last year.
No decision has yet been made by Washington, which is reviewing the deal signed by the former Trump administration,
According to AP, Andarabi challenged U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s prediction last weekend that the withdrawal of U.S. troops would yield territorial gains to the Taliban, saying that Afghan troops could hold territory, but still needed aid and air support to maintain remote checkpoints.
“The Afghan security forces are fully capable of defending the capital and the cities and the territories that we are present in right now,” he said.
“We think that the Afghan security forces this year have proven to the Taliban that they will not be able to gain territory.”
Since the U.S. signed the deal with the Taliban violence and targeted killings, often unclaimed, have spiked.
AP reported that Andarabi sympathized with Kabul residents’ complaints about rampant crime, but said nearly 70 percent of Afghanistan’s police force is battling the Taliban, eroding efforts to maintain law and order. Every day the police confront over 100 Taliban attacks throughout the country, he added.
Andarabi said some progress had been made to stem the violence in the past month, with over 400 arrests.
But he underlined that Afghanistan still very much needs continued support from the international community, including the United States and NATO, in both war and peacetime, AP reported.
He said it will take great effort to reintegrate into a peacetime society the tens of thousands of armed men roving the country — regardless of which faction they are from, he said.
He also pointed out that police face a daunting anti-narcotics battle in a country that produces more than 4,000 tons of opium – the raw material used to make heroin – more than every other opium-producing country combined.
Peace, said Andarabi, would free the police to fight the drug war that is also fueling Afghanistan’s soaring crime rate.
Two killed in a targeted attack on university bus in Baghlan
Three security force members killed in Pashdan Dam attack
Targeted killings taking serious toll on civil society and media: UN report
Sola: Preparations for Moscow meeting discussed
Tahawol: Khalilzad’s meetings with Taliban and Afghan officials discussed
Sola: Preparations for Turkey and Russia peace summits discussed
Pas Az Khabar: Officials cry foul over ethnicity and tribe categories for ID cards
