Khalilzad testifies before House Committee, says pact with Pakistan possible
Testifying before the House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on National Security about the Trump administration’s Afghanistan policy, US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said Washington and its allies were looking at an agreement between Afghanistan and Pakistan so that neither side’s territory would be used to attack the other.
He also said the level of violence in Afghanistan was unacceptably high and that setbacks during talks are expected.
“By any measure, current levels of violence are too high,” he told the hearing but said, “we know that reductions are possible.”
Talks between the Afghan negotiating team and the Taliban started in Doha on September 12 but few details have been given since the opening ceremony, except that both sides appear to be disagreeing on a number of basic issues.
One of the key concerns among Afghans however is that women’s rights might not be preserved under a possible peace deal.
Asked about this by the Democrats during the hearing, Khalilzad said: “I want to assure the Afghan women that we will be with them.”
He said: “While we have reasons to be hopeful, we are under no illusions about the challenges ahead. … We expect that there will be setbacks and obstacles.”
He also said Washington and its allies were looking at an agreement between Afghanistan and Pakistan so that neither side’s territory would be used to attack the other.
“We’re hoping that by the time that these other negotiations are over, we could also achieve success in that regard,” Khalilzad said.
Afghanistan has for years accused Pakistan of supporting Taliban militants but Pakistan denies doing so and in turn, accuses Afghanistan of supporting militants fighting Islamabad.
The US signed a pact with the Taliban in February, that was conditions-based, in order to bring the Afghan government and Taliban to the talks tables.
One of the agreements on the part of the US was a gradual drawdown of troops, until a full troop withdrawal in April next year.
Since the February agreement, US troop levels are down to 8,600 from 13,000 and are to be reduced further to about 4,500 by November.
David Helvey, who is performing the duties of assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, told the subcommittee hearing the Pentagon was carrying out “prudent planning” to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by May 2021 if conditions were met.
He added that for now, Defense Secretary Mark Esper had not issued any orders to go below 4,000 troops.
Afghanistan’s ‘cricket is proof that dreams come true’: ACB director
The Director of Cricket at Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), Raees Ahmadzai said on Tuesday that with hard work and determination “dreams do come true” and that Afghanistan’s cricket is proof of this.
Representing the ACB at a virtual meeting of the Asian Cricket Council, attended by both full-members and some associate members, Ahmadzai provided details on the country’s achievements and on its challenges.
According to the ACB, Ahmadzai also discussed the enormous potential of talent in the country – especially with spin bowlers.
He said: “Without doubt with hard work and determination, dreams do come true and Afghanistan Cricket is a living example of it. Afghan cricketers have been through various hurdles and struggles to enjoy its results today.”
The participants, which also included officials from the International Cricket Council (ICC), recognized Afghanistan Cricket Board’s efforts to promote the game in the war-torn country.
The meeting came just a day after ACB’s acting CEO Nazeem Abdul Rahimzai met with the governor of Nangarhar Ziaulhaq Amarkheil to discuss progress around the construction of the new Behsud cricket grounds in Jalalabad.
Construction started about six weeks ago and phase one, which involves the leveling of the ground, is expected to be completed in the next month.
Rahimzai asked for the governor’s assistance on some issues relating to the project and “was fully assured of full support by the local government,” an ACB statement read.
Amarkheil meanwhile said cricket in the province should be a priority and said the project would be completed on time.
Three suspects identified in public beating of two women in Kabul
The Ministry of Interior said it has identified three security officials involved in last week’s incident involving two young women who were beaten in public in Kabul.
In a statement issued by the MoI, the ministry said: “After investigating the case, the Crime Investigation Directorate (CID) identified one member of the security forces who was the main culprit in the case and two police officers who were negligent and irresponsible by not stopping the incident.”
The MoI stated that the case is being investigated by the CID but has also been handed over to the Attorney General’s Office.
The incident, which took place in Kabul city, was caught on video and went viral on social media – which sparked an outcry among rights activists and members of the public.
The two women were publicly hit by one man, while two officials in uniform stood by and watched.
A number of other people also stood around and watched the incident unfold.
This comes amid increasing concerns relating to the preservation and strengthening of women’s rights and overall human rights in Afghanistan as the Aghan negotiating team continues discussions with the Taliban in Doha.
Human rights activists and global leaders have all called for the achievements of the past 19 years to be preserved if any peace deal is made between the warring sides.
TikTok removes over 100 million videos from its app
TikTok has had to remove over 104 million videos in the first six months of this year for violating its guidelines.
About 37 million of these were from India followed by nearly 10 million in the United States.
TikTok says this is still less than one percent of the total number of videos uploaded on its app.
In the report, it adds that it took action on 96.4 percent of the removed clips before a user reported them and 90.3 percent of them didn’t have any views.
The service’s algorithms automatically took care of and discarded 10 million of these clips.
“As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, we relied more heavily on technology to detect and automatically remove violating content in markets such as India, Brazil, and Pakistan,” TikTok wrote on its website.
TikTok’s content moderation practices haven’t always been effective, however. Earlier this month, the company was scrambling to suppress the spread of a viral, gruesome video that showed a man taking his own life with a gun, Digital Trends reported.
With over 100 million users in the US alone, TikTok is now also a significant potential link for law enforcement agencies looking for personal data in investigations. In the US, TikTok received 226 legal requests, substantially up from 100 from the six months before 2020, from law enforcement or government entities for user information and content restrictions, 85 percent of which it agreed to comply with.
