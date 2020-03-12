Khalilzad: Taliban should assure that their prisoners won’t return to battlefield

(Last Updated On: March 12, 2020)

Zalmay Khalilzad, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, in an exclusive interview with Ariana News, said that the Taliban should guarantee that their prisoners will not fight again adding that they should implement each section of the US-Taliban deal. He added that Ghani-Abdullah tensions are resolvable.

Zalmay Khalilzad, in the interview, said that whether Afghanistan will be republic or emirate, it will be decided in the Intra-Afghan dialogue, and the US will support these dialogues.

Regarding the prisoners, Khalilzad said, “There should be a guarantee. What will happen if the prisoners are released and they return to the battlefield and fight?”

Khalilzad also said that Abdullah’s position will be consolidated in the current government.

He believes that the tensions between Ghani and Abdullah will be resolved.

He said, “I am hopeful. An agreement should be brought, and there will be an agreement.”

According to Khalilzad, Kabul and Islamabad will negotiate and reach an agreement not to use their land against each other.