Khalilzad: Six-Days of Talks Have Been The Most Productive Session To Date

(Last Updated On: July 6, 2019)

The U.S. Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on Thursday said in a tweet that the last six days of talks have been the most productive session to date.

He added that the two sides have made substantive progress on all four parts of a peace agreement: counter-terrorism assurances, troop withdrawal, participation in intra-Afghan dialogue and negotiations, and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.

“We’re pausing talks today to support intra-Afghan dialogue (an intra-Afghan conference for peace), a critical milestone in the Afghan Peace Process. There is still important work left to be done before we have an agreement,” Khalilzad added.

He also confirmed that the US-Taliban talks will be resumed on the 9th of July.