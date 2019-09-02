Khalilzad Shows U.S.-Taliban Draft Agreement to Afghan Leaders

(Last Updated On: September 2, 2019)

Waheed Omar, a Senior Advisor to Afghan President on Monday said in a tweet that the U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation has handed a copy of the draft framework agreement between the U.S. and Taliban to Afghan leaders during a meeting held in the presidential palace.

He added that the Afghan government will look into the document and discussions with Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad and team will continue.

However, after several minutes, Mr. Omar made a correction saying “copy of the draft framework was shown to the president; not handed”.

After concluding the ninth round of talks with the Taliban representatives in Doha, the capital of Qatar, the U.S. chief negotiator arrived in Kabul on Sunday evening and met with President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah.

On Monday, the U.S. envoy also met with former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and other prominent Afghan politicians and discussed issues around peace.

Reportedly, Khalilzad is planning to travel to Islamabad and Brussels after concluding his Kabul visit, in order to share details of Afghan peace process with Pakistani and NATO officials.

The U.S. and Taliban negotiators concluded their ninth round of talks in Doha on Sunday as an effort to end the 18-years of war in Afghanistan.