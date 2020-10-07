Featured
Khalilzad sheds light on Doha peace talks deadlock
Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation this week outlined one of the sticking points between the Afghan negotiating team and the Taliban’s team, which has led to a deadlock in the peace process.
Speaking to Ariana News in Doha, Khalilzad said the Doha agreement signed in February between the United States and the Taliban was important – primarily four points.
These points he said, were the issue of foreign forces in Afghanistan, the issue of terrorism, that of intra-Afghan negotiations and the issue of reaching a political agreement which results in an enduring and comprehensive ceasefire.
He said the Taliban want these four points to be the cornerstone to intra-Afghan negotiations, but that the Afghanistan Republic’s team have their concerns, and want both sides to reach their own agreement.
“After all, this negotiation is between two delegations represented by two sides; the Islamic Republic and on the other side Taliban,” Khalilzad said adding that in order to end the war between the two sides, they have to seek a settlement around the negotiations tables.
He said: “It is a historical chance, and this is the responsibility of the elders of this country whether they seize this historical chance, and learn from the past and avoid mistakes.”
Khalilzad also said that the high levels of violence currently gripping the country need to be reduced as too many Afghans are being killed and wounded.
“It is not acceptable to us and it will undermine the negotiations,” he said.
“The world including the US and its allies and the neighbors of Afghanistan want the war in the country to end as soon as possible.
“Most of the neighbors realize the benefits for them if the conflict in Afghanistan ends,” he said adding that countries in the region know that with peace there will be prosperity through strengthened economic relations, trade, and investments which will lead to the development of the entire region.
Khalilzad also touched on the issue of the withdrawal of troops, which according to the Doha agreement should be finalized by April or May next year.
But this issue is conditions-based he said and if all “goes well and according to the Doha deal, so far it has been decided to reduce forces to 4,500 and we will see what happens next.”
Featured
Abdullah meets with India’s NSA, discusses Afghan peace process
Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, met with India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday to discuss the Afghan Peace Process ad the Doha talks.
In a series of tweets Wednesday night, Abdullah said: “Had a constructive discussion with Ajit Doval, the NSA of India.
“He assured me of India’s full support for the peace efforts, and that any peace settlement acceptable to Afghans, will have the support of India.”
Abdullah said Doval also stated that his country is in favor of an independent, democratic, sovereign and peaceful Afghanistan, where no terrorists can operate.
“I thanked India for the invitation, its continued support for Afghanistan, and its constructive role in peace efforts,” Abdullah said.
Abdullah is currently on a five-day official visit to India to discuss issues around the Afghan peace process and safety and security in the region.
Featured
Finnish envoy briefs Ghani on pledging support developments
President Ashraf Ghani met with Finland’s special envoy for the Geneva Conference on Afghanistan Jan Talas Wednesday to discuss final details around the November pledging summit.
The meeting comes after the official launch of preparations for the conference was held in Kabul on Tuesday. However, Ghani was not able to attend as he had been on an official visit to Doha, Qatar.
Catching up on the developments, Ghani was briefed by Talas who said the international community has shown its readiness to participate and support the Afghan government.
He said foreign partners would announce their financial and political commitment to Afghanistan at next month’s event in Geneva.
In a tweet issued by the Presidential Palace (ARG), government said Ghani thanked the international community for its continued financial and political support which is critical to Afghanistan’s prosperity, self-sufficiency, development and peace.
The November conference is the last pledging conference of the Transformation Decade (2015 to 2024), which was in place to help Afghanistan become self-reliant, and is expected to renew international community and Afghan commitments to the development and stability of Afghanistan up to 2024.
The conference will be held over two days, November 23 and 24, but the main conference will take place on day two, with side events to discuss key challenges and accomplishments for Afghanistan occurring the day before.
Featured
Kyrgyz crisis deepens as opposition groups try to grab power
Kyrgyzstan slid deeper into chaos on Wednesday as rival opposition factions made grabs for power, a day after they stormed government buildings, forcing the prime minister Kubatbek Boronov to resign.
Early Wednesday, President Sooronbai Jeenbekov called for talks between all parties.
Two presidents have been overthrown in Kyrgyzstan in the past 15 years, and longtime ally Russia expressed concern as protests spread across the country.
Reuters reports that late on Tuesday, its parliament agreed to nominate opposition politician Sadyr Zhaparov – freed from prison by protesters just hours earlier – for prime minister, but an angry mob then broke into the hotel where it convened, forcing Zhaparov to flee through a back door, according to Kyrgyz media.
On Wednesday morning, the self-proclaimed People’s Coordination Council set up by several opposition parties said it would not recognize Zhaparov’s interim cabinet and was assuming all state powers itself and dissolving parliament.
A total of 16 parties took part in Sunday’s election and 11 refused to accept the results, which had handed victory to two establishment groups. As protests grew, the election commission annulled the vote.
On Tuesday night, Zhaparov said he would propose a constitutional ref,orm before holding presidential and parliamentary elections in two to three months.
But the split among opposition parties and power grabs by competing factions has plunged the nation of 6.5 million people into uncertainty, reported Reuters adding that residents in the capital, Bishkek quickly formed vigilante neighborhood watch units to reinforce police, having suffered during violent revolts followed by looting in 2005 and 2010.
Trending
