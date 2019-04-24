Khalilzad Says Important Steps Not Taken for Launch of Intra-Afghan Dialogue

(Last Updated On: April 24, 2019)

U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad says that important steps have not been taken for the launch of an intra-Afghan dialogue to end the long-lasting war in Afghanistan.

Speaking in a video message to the Afghan youth at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Khalilzad once again emphasized the need for preserving the achievements of the last 18 years.

Ambassador Khalilzad said that he has negotiated the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan in exchange that the insurgent group would guarantee that Afghanistan would not harbor terrorists who could threaten Americans or their allies.

However, he emphasized that important steps have not been taken for the launch of an intra-Afghan dialogue between the Afghan government and the Taliban insurgent group and “nothing is agreed until everything is agreed”.

“So far there is no improvement regarding a permanent ceasefire and ending the war. Agreement over all these issues will take time,” Khalilzad said.

In addition, he reiterated that the war in Afghanistan must end while preserving the gains of the post-2001.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass says that Washington is committed for supporting Afghanistan and Afghans must also strive to bring peace and have a peaceful and dignified life.

Some Afghan youths say they are optimistic regarding the ongoing U.S. efforts for Afghanistan reconciliation.

Fawad Aman, a journalist in Kabul and a participant of the event said that Mr. Khalilzad has assured youths that there will be no deal over the achievements of the past years.

Another participant, Omid Wardak said that he is hopeful about the ongoing peace efforts.

This comes as Mr. Khalilzad has started the seventh round of his trips to Afghanistan, United Kingdom, Russia, India, Pakistan, and Qatar from April 21 to May 11 in order to facilitate a political settlement that end the conflict in Afghanistan.

By: Hesamuddin Hesam