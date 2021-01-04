Khalilzad returns to Doha hoping for tangible progress

(Last Updated On: January 4, 2021)

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad tweeted Monday that he return to Doha and the region with expectations that both negotiating sides should make tangible progress in the next round of peace talks.

Khalilzad said “both sides must demonstrate they are acting in the best interests of the Afghan people by making real compromises and negotiating an agreement on a political settlement as soon as possible and an immediate significant reduction in violence/ceasefire.”

Khalilzad said that current levels of violence, including targeted killings, is unacceptable and will undermine the peace process.

Khalilzad’s tweets came just hours after he met with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Islamabad on Monday to discuss issues around regional security.

According to Pakistan’s Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) the two sides discussed “matters of mutual interest including overall regional security situation with particular reference to ongoing Afghan reconciliation process.”

ISPR stated that both sides reaffirmed the commitment towards the common goal of peace and stability in the region and agreed on continued engagement at multiple levels.

Khalilzad “acknowledged Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for enduring peace in Afghanistan and the region,” ISPR stated.

Khalilzad’s visit to Doha coincides with the resumption of peace talks between the Afghan Republic’s team and the Taliban.

The two sides broke for a three-week break and are scheduled to resume talks on Tuesday.