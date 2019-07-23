Khalilzad Resumes his Trip for Afghan Peace Mission

(Last Updated On: July 23, 2019)

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has embarked on another trip to Afghanistan and Qatar to facilitate the Afghan peace process, the U.S. Department of State says in a statement.

According to the statement, Khalilzad has begun his trip on Afghan peace to Afghanistan and Qatar from July 22 – August 1, as part of an overall effort to facilitate a peace process that ends the conflict in Afghanistan.

“In Kabul, Special Representative Khalilzad will consult closely with the Afghan government on next steps in the peace process, including identifying a national negotiating team that can participate in intra-Afghan negotiations,” the statement said.

Special Representative Khalilzad will also engage representatives of civil society, including peace advocates and women’s rights groups, to further encourage broad participation in the peace process, the statement added.

“In Doha, he will resume talks with the Taliban,” the statement concluded.

Khalilzad has held at least seven rounds of peace talks with the Taliban representatives in Doha, the capital of Qatar, which he said that the last round was the most “productive” session to date.

He added that the two sides had made substantive progress on all four parts of a peace agreement: counter-terrorism assurances, troop withdrawal, participation in intra-Afghan dialogue and negotiations, and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.