Khalilzad Resumes his Tour to Facilitate Peace Process in Afghanistan

The U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad will travel to Pakistan, Afghanistan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar with an interagency delegation from December 2 – 20, the U.S. Department of State said in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, Ambassador Khalilzad will meet with Afghan government officials and other interested parties to support and facilitate an inclusive peace process in Afghanistan.

“Special Representative Khalilzad will be in communication with President Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah, and other Afghan stakeholders to coordinate closely on efforts to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table with the Afghan government and other Afghans,” the statement said.

The statement further said that on his last trip to the region in November, Khalilzad met with men and women active in civil society and peace efforts, member of the media, and other governmental and non-governmental officials, stressing that all Afghans must have a say in creating a sustainable peace for Afghanistan.

“The United States remains committed to supporting the Afghan people’s desire for peace, and to facilitating a political settlement between the Afghan government and the Taliban that ensures Afghanistan never serves as a platform for international terrorism again,” the statement concluded.