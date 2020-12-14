Connect with us

Latest News

Khalilzad reiterates urgency of ceasefire as talks teams take a break

Ariana News

Published

3 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: December 14, 2020)

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has urged the Afghan Republic’s peace talks team and the Taliban’s team to resume talks as promised on January 5.

In a post on Twitter, Khalilzad stated that the need for a political settlement and an end to violence was urgent.

The two negotiating teams announced in Doha on Saturday that they were taking 20 days off to “consult on the agenda items. Tragically, the war continues. The need for a political settlement, reduction in violence, and a ceasefire remain urgent,” Khalilzad tweeted.
He emphasized the importance of the resumption of the intra-Afghan talks and said: “Given how much is at stake, it is imperative that there is no delay in the resumption of talks and they must resume on Jan 5 as agreed.”
The surprise announcement on Saturday came three months after talks got underway. However, only last week did the two sides agree on the procedures and rules following a drawn out deadlock.

In the republic’s announcement, talks team member Nader Nadery said on Twitter on Saturday that “since the agenda items need further consultations, the two sides agreed for a recess & to resume the 2nd round of talks on January 5, 2021.”

Meanwhile, President Ashraf Ghani said Monday he wants the next round of intra-Afghan talks to be held in Afghanistan as the people have the right to be kept up-to-date on progress around negotiations and on topics being focused on.

Addressing a cabinet meeting, Ghani said the Taliban are also Afghans and should therefore agree to talks being conducted in the country.
He said, “wherever they (Taliban) want the talks in Afghanistan, the Afghan government is ready to negotiate [there] with them.”
“We would prefer to hold the second round of peace negotiations inside Afghanistan,” Ghani said.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Latest News

UN condemns attack and kidnapping of Nigerian school children

Ariana News

Published

5 hours ago

on

December 14, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 14, 2020)

The UN has strongly condemned Friday’s attack on a secondary school in Katsina State of Nigeria, and the reported abduction of hundreds of students by suspected armed bandits.

The Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the immediate and unconditional release of the abducted children and for their safe return to their families, Stéphane Dujarric, his spokesman, said.

On Friday, armed men with AK-47s stormed a public secondary school in Kankara district at about 9:40 pm local time, the Nigerian Vanguard Newspaper reported.

According to the report, hundreds of students are still unaccounted but Nigerian police and the military were still working to determine how many were kidnapped.

Meanwhile, Antonio Guterres reiterated that attacks on schools and other educational facilities constitute a grave violation of human rights.

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has also condemned the abduction and called for the immediate release of the boys.
“UNICEF condemns in the strongest possible terms this brutal attack and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all children and their return to their families,” UNICEF said in a statement.

“UNICEF is deeply concerned about these acts of violence. Attacks on schools are a violation of children’s rights. This is a grim reminder that abductions of children and widespread grave violations of children’s rights continue to take place in northern Nigeria,” the statement read.

“Children should feel safe at home, in schools, and in their playgrounds at all times. We stand with the families of the missing children and the community affected by this horrifying event.”

“We acknowledge the efforts by the Government of Nigeria in undertaking all efforts for the safe return of the missing children.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Court hears Mullah Mansour used fake identities to buy insurance and properties

Ariana News

Published

7 hours ago

on

December 14, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 14, 2020)
Former Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar Mansour, who was killed in 2016 in a US drone strike, had a life insurance policy with a Pakistan company under a false name, and had properties in Karachi worth millions, an anti-terrorism court in Karachi heard on Saturday. 
 
The hearing had been brought against Mansour and accomplices by Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) last year, ANI reported. 
 
Sources from the FIA told Dawn news that the investigating officer had appeared in court, along with an official from IGI General Insurance Limited, that had sold the policy to Mansour. 
 
The insurance company filed a report explaining that during an investigation it emerged that Mansour had purchased the policy by using a fake identity and had paid up to Pakistani Rs300,000 ($1,800) for it before his May 21, 2016 death. 
 
It also emerged during the investigation that Mansour and his accomplices had generated funds for terrorist activities through the purchase of properties using forged identities, ANI reported. 
 
According to the report, Mansour had purchased five properties in Karachi estimated at a total value of Pakistan Rs32million ($200,000). 
 
ANI reported that the insurance company had handed over Pakistan Rs300,000 to investigators to hand in to court, sources said. 
 
“However, the FIA investigators returned the cheque asking the company to pay the principal amount along with premium so that the whole amount could be deposited to the government reasury,” a source was quoted as having said. 
 
On Saturday, the insurance company deposited the total amount of Rs350,000 into a court account, judicial sources told Dawn News. 
 
ANI meanwhile stated that the anti-terrorism court judge also sought reports from two private banks regarding accounts believed to have been obtained and operated by Mansour and his accomplices along with details of transactions. 
 
The two banks are Allied Bank Ltd and Bank Al-Falah. 
Continue Reading

Latest News

Ghani calls for talks to be held in Afghanistan and not at ‘luxury Doha hotels’

Ariana News

Published

8 hours ago

on

December 14, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 14, 2020)

President Ashraf Ghani said Monday he wants the next round of intra-Afghan talks to be held in Afghanistan as the people have the right to be kept up-to-date on progress around negotiations and on topics being focused on.

Addressing a cabinet meeting, Ghani said the Taliban are also Afghans and should therefore agree to talks to be conducted in the country.

He said “wherever they (Taliban) want the talks in Afghanistan, the Afghan government is ready to negotiate [there] with them.”

“We would prefer to hold the second round of peace negotiations inside Afghanistan,” Ghani said.

“If the Taliban claim themselves as Afghans and from Afghanistan; so why then do they refuse to negotiate on Afghan soil?” Ghani asked.

Ghani stated that Afghans could hold peace talks at a tent “even in cold weather.”

“It is not time to [demand] luxury hotels as pre-conditions to all. Is it not more important that all people witness how the negotiations are going? What topics do the talks focus on and why?” Ghani asked.

This comes during a three-week break that both sides called last week, following three months in Doha.

Despite having started talks on September 12, the talks soon hit a deadlock until two weeks ago when they made a breakthrough after agreeing on the rules and procedures.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2020 Ariana News. All rights reserved!