Khalilzad reiterates urgency of ceasefire as talks teams take a break

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has urged the Afghan Republic’s peace talks team and the Taliban’s team to resume talks as promised on January 5.

In a post on Twitter, Khalilzad stated that the need for a political settlement and an end to violence was urgent.

The two negotiating teams announced in Doha on Saturday that they were taking 20 days off to “consult on the agenda items. Tragically, the war continues. The need for a political settlement, reduction in violence, and a ceasefire remain urgent,” Khalilzad tweeted.

He emphasized the importance of the resumption of the intra-Afghan talks and said: “Given how much is at stake, it is imperative that there is no delay in the resumption of talks and they must resume on Jan 5 as agreed.”

The surprise announcement on Saturday came three months after talks got underway. However, only last week did the two sides agree on the procedures and rules following a drawn out deadlock.

In the republic’s announcement, talks team member Nader Nadery said on Twitter on Saturday that “since the agenda items need further consultations, the two sides agreed for a recess & to resume the 2nd round of talks on January 5, 2021.”

Meanwhile, President Ashraf Ghani said Monday he wants the next round of intra-Afghan talks to be held in Afghanistan as the people have the right to be kept up-to-date on progress around negotiations and on topics being focused on.

Addressing a cabinet meeting, Ghani said the Taliban are also Afghans and should therefore agree to talks being conducted in the country.

He said, “wherever they (Taliban) want the talks in Afghanistan, the Afghan government is ready to negotiate [there] with them.”

“We would prefer to hold the second round of peace negotiations inside Afghanistan,” Ghani said.