Khalilzad: Peace Talks are Entering a New Stage

(Last Updated On: June 10, 2019)

The U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad says that he will stay in Kabul and that he will have consultations with the Government leaders, political figures, civil society, and women.

Khalilzad met with President Ashraf Ghani and his team on Sunday and briefed him on his recent trips and his future plans, the Presidential Palace said in a statement.

“The two sides discussed intra-Afghan talks and welcomed Germany’s role in the process,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Khalilzad says in a tweet that in his meeting with President Ghani, the two sides agreed preparation for intra-Afghan negotiations now is essential.

The U.S. Envoy said that they also discussed building further international consensus for peace and “also regional requirements and implications for peace including recent positive movement in Afghan-Pakistan relations and opportunities peace will provide for regional connectivity and development.

“Peace talks are entering a new stage and Afghans must be engaged more than ever,” Khalilzad tweeted.

“As peace talks reach a critical phase, engagement with more Afghans across the country on how to achieve a negotiated political settlement that brings a durable peace is of utmost importance,” the U.S. Embassy in Kabul said in a statement on Sunday

During his visit, Khalilzad will engage Afghans from across society, including youth and students, female business owners and government officials, and religious leaders.