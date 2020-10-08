Connect with us

Khalilzad, Miller discuss regional security with Pakistan's army chief

1 min ago

US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad and commander of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan General Scott Miller met with Pakistan’s Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday to discuss peace and security in the region. 

According to Pakistan’s military media unit, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), issues related to mutual interest, peace and stability in the region; Pakistan-Afghanistan border management; and current developments in the Afghan peace process were discussed during the meeting held in Rawalpindi.

“Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq was also present,” ISPR said. 

Khalilzad is currently visiting government leaders from countries in the region as efforts are being ramped up to get the Afghan talks team and the Taliban team to reach consensus and move forward in the peace talks process. 

The talks stalled about a week ago when the two sides were unable to reach consensus on two points – that of jurisprudence and secondly on the Afghan team agreeing to use the Doha deal between the US and Taliban, signed in February, as the cornerstone to talks.

Paktia officials say foreign fighters have joined ranks with local Taliban

25 mins ago

October 8, 2020

The governor of Paktia, Mohammad Halim Fidai says the Taliban are not committed to peace and have allowed foreign fighters to join their ranks in the province, which has led to intensified fighting in the area.

He said the foreign fighters, who are mostly Pakistani nationals, has led to an increase in attacks on security posts in many districts and has rendered roads in the province insecure. 

“I believe that the armed Taliban are not committed to peace. They have violated the deal which they have signed (US-Taliban deal),” said Fidai 

This comes amid a deadlock in talks between the Afghan negotiating team and the Taliban team in Doha. 

One of the obstacles in the way of talks currently is the Afghan team’s concerns over using the Doha deal between the United States and the Taliban brokered in February as the cornerstone to peace talks. 

Critics have claimed that the Taliban is already in breach of that agreement as the group was supposed to have cut all ties with foreign terrorist groups including al-Qaeda. 

But Paktia residents have raised concerns over the increased insecurity in the province and Paktia’s governor went as far as to say the Doha agreement has in fact strengthened the Taliban. 

The Paktia provincial council also raised concerns and confirmed the presence of foreign Taliban militants in the province – which borders Pakistan. 

They said these fighters are Pakistan Taliban who are fighting alongside the Afghan Taliban and that they easily cross the porous border – the Durand Line – into Patan and Zazi Aryub districts. 

“We have spoken with people, some are Pakistani nationals, some are Chechens, all are foreign nationals integrated with the local Taliban,” a provincial council member Janat Gul Samkanai said.

“Everything (all attacks) is being planned in Pakistan and implemented in Afghanistan,” Abdul Malik Zazai head of the provincial council said.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Ariana News that there was no truth in what Paktia provincial officials have claimed and said there were no foreign fighters with them and that they had not attacked Afghan security forces.

 

World Bank warns of increased poverty due to COVID-19 shock

5 hours ago

October 8, 2020

Reuters
The World Bank has stated that a clear commitment from international partners to continue grant support would help reduce uncertainty and improve investor confidence in Afghanistan which would in turn enable the country to recover from the severe impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.

In its twice-yearly report, the World Bank stated that South Asia as a whole is set to plunge into its worst-ever recession due to the pandemic which will take a heavy toll on informal workers and push millions of people in the region into extreme poverty.

According to the report, although Afghanistan experienced moderate growth in 2019 as the agricultural sector recovered from the impacts of drought, the economy is estimated to have contracted sharply in the first half of 2020 due to economic disruptions associated with nation-wide lockdowns, border closures, and declining remittance inflows. 

In addition, the report stated that medium-term prospects are subject to high levels of uncertainty, related to the COVID-19 pandemic, peace talks and future international security and aid support.

“Given the shock to the economy, poverty is expected to increase in 2020,” the report stated. 

While there was significant growth in wheat production, the World Bank said this was not enough to offset the large negative impact of COVID-19 on other sectors of the economy. 

The World Bank stated that while inflation was low in 2019 (averaging 2.3 percent) it increased significantly in 2020. 

One reason was that in March and April 2020 – during lockdown – panic buying and import disruptions resulted in a sharp increase in food prices, which led government to adopt administrative measures to prevent price gouging.

Government also initiated an emergency wheat distribution program that resulted in a food inflation decline in the months that followed. 

In the first quarter of 2020 Afghanistan registered a growth in exports of 11 percent year-on-year, which reflected the improved performance of air corridors. However, a weak domestic demand led to a 14 percent decline in imports. 

“In the second quarter of 2020, both imports and exports fell precipitously given border closures and disruptions to trade and transportation, with greater absolute declines in imports driving an improvement in the trade and current account balances,” the report read. 

With the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, weak economic activity, disruptions to trade and compliance, revenue performance deteriorated significantly and revenue estimates for 2020 were revised downward by over 30 percent (from Afs 209 billion to 144 billion) in the budget mid-year review. 

“Total domestic revenue collection at end-June reached Afs 74.7 billion, 20 percent lower than the initial budget target,” the report stated. 

Poverty meanwhile is believed to have worsened in 2019 surpassing 54.5 percent amid continued violence and political uncertainty and “in the first half of 2020, with declining household incomes due to economic hardship, higher food prices due to COVID-19, a significant fall in remittances, and high returnee flows, poverty is estimated to have further increased,” the report read. 

According to the report, the outlook for the rest of 2020 was grim as the GDP is expected to contract by 5.5 percent – again largely due to the impact of the pandemic. 

“In following years, the pace of recovery is expected to be constrained in a context of continued insecurity, uncertainties regarding the outcome of planned peace talks, and questions about the level and duration of international security and aid support. 

“The trade deficit is projected to narrow to 26 percent of GDP down from 30.4 percent in 2019. While exports are projected to fall by 24 percent, imports are expected to decline by around 18 percent,” read the report. 

World Bank analysis meanwhile suggests that the combination of reduced incomes and higher prices could drive the poverty rate to as high as 72 percent in the medium term. 

“Over the medium term, the poverty outlook hinges on the pace of economic recovery and the continued provision of international aid and humanitarian support,” the report read. 

“The main source of downside risk to the outlook stems from possible further adverse COVID-19 developments,” the World Bank stated adding that additional sources of risk include further political instability, a deterioration of security conditions, uncertainties associated with the planned peace agreement with the Taliban, and precipitous reductions in aid flow. 

“By contrast, on the upside, a sustainable and credible political settlement with the Taliban could help boost growth, confidence and private investment,” the bank stated. 

In terms of recommendations, the World Bank stated that given Afghanistan’s declining revenues and constrained fiscal potential, public expenditures need to be carefully directed to protecting the vulnerable, limiting long-term economic damage, and establishing solid foundations for economic recovery. 

“To support households, the government should prioritize: i) targeted social protection measures; and ii) ensuring the continued provision of basic services, especially healthcare. 

“To support the private sector, priorities include: i) pursuing business regulatory reforms to facilitate new investment; ii) expanding access to credit; iii) ensuring the continued provision of basic infrastructure; and iv) avoiding accumulating arrears to private sector vendors.”

 

ACB renames new cricket stadium in Nangarhar after Najeeb Tarakai

6 hours ago

October 8, 2020

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced it has renamed the Behsood Cricket Stadium in Nangarhar, which is currently under construction, after the late Najeeb Tarakai who died on Tuesday. 

In a statement issued by the ACB, the board said: “The decision was taken considering the fact that Tarakai was loved by the nation and had represented Afghanistan as a national player with pride and valor.”

ACB chairman Farhan Yusefzai stated: “There is no doubt that Najeeb Tarakai was a man of high morals and a great asset to the country. We are desolated and saddened with his loss. He will always be remembered and will pray for his soul.”

Yusefzai added that all national players, including Tarakai, have represented Afghanistan on an international level with pride and “continuously strive to uplift the name of the country.”

“In fact, it is their hard work that has brought success in cricket and a sense of pride and joy to the people of Afghanistan,” he said.

“It is important we appreciate his sacrifices and efforts, which is why today I want to name the Behsood Cricket Stadium in Nangarhar province after him. Therefore, the stadium shall be called as NajeebUllah Tarakai Cricket Stadium henceforth.”

Tarakai died on Tuesday from injuries sustained last week after being hit by a car while crossing a road in Nangarhar. 

He had featured in 12 T20Is and one ODI for Afghanistan, primarily as an opening batsman. His T20I best of 90 came against Ireland in 2017.

He averaged a healthy 47.20 in first-class cricket, including a career-high 200 and had six centuries against his name. 

After being the top scorer for Speen Ghar Tigers in the Shpageeza Cricket League last year, he was part of the Mis Ainak Knights squad in their run to the finals last month.

