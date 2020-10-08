Featured
Khalilzad, Miller discuss regional security with Pakistan’s army chief
US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad and commander of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan General Scott Miller met with Pakistan’s Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday to discuss peace and security in the region.
According to Pakistan’s military media unit, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), issues related to mutual interest, peace and stability in the region; Pakistan-Afghanistan border management; and current developments in the Afghan peace process were discussed during the meeting held in Rawalpindi.
“Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq was also present,” ISPR said.
Khalilzad is currently visiting government leaders from countries in the region as efforts are being ramped up to get the Afghan talks team and the Taliban team to reach consensus and move forward in the peace talks process.
The talks stalled about a week ago when the two sides were unable to reach consensus on two points – that of jurisprudence and secondly on the Afghan team agreeing to use the Doha deal between the US and Taliban, signed in February, as the cornerstone to talks.
Paktia officials say foreign fighters have joined ranks with local Taliban
The governor of Paktia, Mohammad Halim Fidai says the Taliban are not committed to peace and have allowed foreign fighters to join their ranks in the province, which has led to intensified fighting in the area.
He said the foreign fighters, who are mostly Pakistani nationals, has led to an increase in attacks on security posts in many districts and has rendered roads in the province insecure.
“I believe that the armed Taliban are not committed to peace. They have violated the deal which they have signed (US-Taliban deal),” said Fidai
This comes amid a deadlock in talks between the Afghan negotiating team and the Taliban team in Doha.
One of the obstacles in the way of talks currently is the Afghan team’s concerns over using the Doha deal between the United States and the Taliban brokered in February as the cornerstone to peace talks.
Critics have claimed that the Taliban is already in breach of that agreement as the group was supposed to have cut all ties with foreign terrorist groups including al-Qaeda.
But Paktia residents have raised concerns over the increased insecurity in the province and Paktia’s governor went as far as to say the Doha agreement has in fact strengthened the Taliban.
The Paktia provincial council also raised concerns and confirmed the presence of foreign Taliban militants in the province – which borders Pakistan.
They said these fighters are Pakistan Taliban who are fighting alongside the Afghan Taliban and that they easily cross the porous border – the Durand Line – into Patan and Zazi Aryub districts.
“We have spoken with people, some are Pakistani nationals, some are Chechens, all are foreign nationals integrated with the local Taliban,” a provincial council member Janat Gul Samkanai said.
“Everything (all attacks) is being planned in Pakistan and implemented in Afghanistan,” Abdul Malik Zazai head of the provincial council said.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Ariana News that there was no truth in what Paktia provincial officials have claimed and said there were no foreign fighters with them and that they had not attacked Afghan security forces.
World Bank warns of increased poverty due to COVID-19 shock
ACB renames new cricket stadium in Nangarhar after Najeeb Tarakai
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced it has renamed the Behsood Cricket Stadium in Nangarhar, which is currently under construction, after the late Najeeb Tarakai who died on Tuesday.
In a statement issued by the ACB, the board said: “The decision was taken considering the fact that Tarakai was loved by the nation and had represented Afghanistan as a national player with pride and valor.”
ACB chairman Farhan Yusefzai stated: “There is no doubt that Najeeb Tarakai was a man of high morals and a great asset to the country. We are desolated and saddened with his loss. He will always be remembered and will pray for his soul.”
Yusefzai added that all national players, including Tarakai, have represented Afghanistan on an international level with pride and “continuously strive to uplift the name of the country.”
“In fact, it is their hard work that has brought success in cricket and a sense of pride and joy to the people of Afghanistan,” he said.
“It is important we appreciate his sacrifices and efforts, which is why today I want to name the Behsood Cricket Stadium in Nangarhar province after him. Therefore, the stadium shall be called as NajeebUllah Tarakai Cricket Stadium henceforth.”
Tarakai died on Tuesday from injuries sustained last week after being hit by a car while crossing a road in Nangarhar.
He had featured in 12 T20Is and one ODI for Afghanistan, primarily as an opening batsman. His T20I best of 90 came against Ireland in 2017.
He averaged a healthy 47.20 in first-class cricket, including a career-high 200 and had six centuries against his name.
After being the top scorer for Speen Ghar Tigers in the Shpageeza Cricket League last year, he was part of the Mis Ainak Knights squad in their run to the finals last month.
