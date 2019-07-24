Khalilzad Met With National Unity Government Leaders, Politicians

(Last Updated On: July 24, 2019)

The U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation met with the National Unity Government (NUG) leaders and discussed the peace process and the efforts taken for it.

Khalilzad and President Ghani have discussed the next steps for the peace process and the recent remarks of Donald Trump regarding Afghanistan.

The Presidential Palace in a statement says that the recent changes and the U.S. President remarks regarding Afghanistan were discussed during the meeting and it was considered necessary that Khalilzad stays in Kabul for a while.

The statement adds that in the meeting Khalilzad has provided information regarding his recent achievements and activities on the peace process to President Ghani.

In addition, Khalilzad has met with Abdullah Abdullah, Chief Executive of the country, and some other politicians.

However, the prolongation of the Khalilzad’s peace talks has been criticized.

“It will not have any result even if the United States negotiate with the Taliban for several times since the Afghan government is the main side but does not have any role in the process,” said Abdullah Qarloq, Deputy of the Jonbesh-e-Meli political party.

Though Khalilzad has said that he has begun his trip to Kabul and Doha under his new mission, the Afghanistan government is being criticized for its weak role in the process.

“The opportunity should not be given to the Americans and Khalilzad so that they sort the nuts for their own benefit to themselves,” said Nasratullah Stanikzai.

“We strongly believe that only the intra-Afghan negotiations can decide on the future of Afghanistan,” said Humayoun Jareer, a leading member of the Hizb-e-Islami.

During his stay in Kabul, Khalilzad is supposed to meet with different classes of the society and consult with the government leaders on the creation of a comprehensive delegation for attending the intra-Afghan summits.

Afterward, he will go to Doha and resume his talks with the Taliban.