Latest News
Khalilzad meets with Turkish officials to discuss ongoing support
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad met Turkey’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal in Ankara on Thursday night, where they discussed the importance of continuous support to the Afghanistan peace process, the Turkish government said.
According to the US State Department, Khalilzad will also travel to Qatar, where he will meet the Afghan Republic’s peace talks team and the Taliban’s team.
“It is imperative the parties build on the current momentum and accelerate their work to reach agreement on a political roadmap and a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire,” the department said in a statement.
Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said on Twitter that in the meeting, “they welcomed recent progress in Afghanistan peace negotiations and emphasized the importance of sustaining regional and international support for the peace process.”
Latest News
First Afghan Female General Suhaila Siddiq Passes Away
Suhaila Siddiq, the first female lieutenant general in Afghanistan and a well-known surgeon, passed away at a hospital in Kabul today, her relatives confirmed.
Siddiq served for 36 years in Daud Khan Military Hospital in Kabul.
Siddiq served as the Minister of Public Health and as a senior surgeon in the military hospital in the past decades.
Siddiq was the only woman in Afghanistan to hold the title of lieutenant general.
She has been working for the government of Afghanistan since Mohammed Zahir Shah’s reign.
According to doctors, Siddiq had Alzheimer’s disease and her illness in the past year took the ability to remember things.
Siddiq born in 1938 in Kabul, she started her studies in Kabul Medical University but completed her medical studies in Moscow.
Siddiq was single and had no family member as her parents have passed away.
Latest News
Over 300,000 people displaced due to conflict: UNOCHA report
In its weekly report the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) stated that as of November 30, Monday, 309,370 Afghans were displaced in the country due to conflict and 173,780 had received assistance.
The report stated that fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and insurgents continued in Helmand, Kandahar and Uruzgan provinces in the south; in Takhar and Baghlan in the north-east; and in Balkh, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul, Jawzjan and Samangan provinces in the north.
The security situation meanwhile remained unstable in Badghis, Ghor and Herat provinces in the west; and in Hesarak, Sherzad and Khogyani districts in Nangarhar province.
Following a needs assessment, humanitarian partners assisted 1,331 IDPs with cash, food, relief items, and hygiene supplies in Badghis, Ghor and Hirat provinces.
The security situation meanwhile also remained unstable in the central part of the country with incidents reported in Bamyan, Kabul, Logar, Maidan Wardak, Paktya, Khost, Paktika and Ghazni provinces.
According to humanitarian agencies, at least 45,000 families (approximately 315,000 people) are in need of assistance to get through the winter in the west of the country. “However, current funding will cover less than a third of people in need,” the report stated.
Thousands more are expected to be in need of assistance through winters this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected the livelihoods of many people across the country, read the report.
Latest News
Ghani addresses special UN session on fight against COVID-19
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday evening addressed the Special Session of the UN General Assembly in Response to the Coronavirus Disease COVID-19 Pandemic and said government moved quickly to contain the virus after the first case was reported in Herat in February.
“The COVID 19 pandemic came to Afghanistan at the end of February via Herat province, which shares a border with Iran.
“We moved quickly in anticipation that the virus would hit us hard. After analysis and consultation with diverse groups across Afghan society, we planned the response to the pandemic according to five phases of the crisis—acknowledgement, diffusion, adversity, relief and recovery,” Ghani said adding that the virus peaked in June.
He said that because of Afghanistan’s quick response, the country managed to maintain relatively low mortality rates. “We managed our response to not jeopardize livelihoods in the long-term or increase already high levels of poverty and food insecurity.”
He said Afghanistan had learned a number of lessons through this – firstly that “the vast scale of the disruptive and destructive effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is becoming clearer by the day.”
He said short-term impacts were seen almost immediately which included the loss of lives, the loss of jobs, and the downturn in the economy.
“But the medium to long-term impacts, we have not yet fully grasped. So, while we cope with the immediate impact, we need to look ahead and prepare for the long-term effects,” he said.
The second lesson learned was that the impact of the pandemic has been global and that while the response has been mostly national, “we have been unable, as an international community, to fully take advantage of the interconnected nature of our work to combat the disease.”
He pointed out that the world had an opportunity to respond to the pandemic with a level of unity and solidarity but instead countries experienced divisions.
He said a global focal point would have made the response more effective and coordinated, and global resources should have been mobilized on a larger scale.
The third lesson learned was that the pandemic has not been a leveler as expected; but instead, it has exacerbated existing gaps and inequalities across developed and developing nations.
“Countries in special situations have been especially hard hit. For example, we as a poor country, like many others around the globe, were not able to design and implement effective stimulus packages.
“We also had to be very careful in instituting lockdowns to avoid inflicting serious damage on our economy and peoples’ livelihoods, which could have inflicted more suffering than the virus itself,” he said.
Ghani also pointed out that this will continue even once a vaccine becomes available, because administering a vaccine requires capabilities and infrastructure that poor countries do not have.
“The role of multilateral organizations in the joint distribution of the vaccine will be critical. Our call for the vaccine to be a global public good must be loud and clear.” he said.
Ghani also said that Afghanistan is now facing its second wave and with little understanding of how cold weather will affect the nature of the pandemic.
He said he hopes that the international community will be able to draw from the lessons learned through this second wave and that a clear, phased approach needs to be designed and replicated nationally, regionally and globally.
He did say that the world is in a better position now to plan to ensure food security and basic human security in the face of subsequent waves.
“We must make sure that supply chains that were disrupted during the first wave are either restored or alternatives put in place to ensure basic needs are met.”
He also said the pandemic has transformed the way the world does business and the way everyone now lives.
“But it’s not all negative. COVID pushed the digitalization of the world at a speed that was inconceivable. And moving into subsequent waves of the pandemic, we need to embrace digital technology to further a global dialogue around policy, accessing and distributing the vaccine. To take advantage of these technologies, more must, however, be done to address the digital divide.”
“We will not be able to return to our pre-pandemic ways of communicating and governing. The pandemic opened up new possibilities for coordination and cooperation; for example, tele-medicine and distance learning. We need to embrace this change.”
First Afghan Female General Suhaila Siddiq Passes Away
Over 300,000 people displaced due to conflict: UNOCHA report
Ghani addresses special UN session on fight against COVID-19
Khalilzad meets with Turkish officials to discuss ongoing support
Government and Taliban play blame game over civilian casualties
US Embassy issues Alert to all Americans in Kabul following rocket attack
Journalist among three killed in IED explosion in Kabul
Biden beats Trump to become next American president
Trump fires US Defense Secretary Mark Esper
Afghanistan ranked number 1 on Global Terrorism Index
Corona: Pandemic in Afghanistan discussed
Sola: Peace negotiators remove deadlocks ahead of intra-Afghan talks
Exclusive interview with Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kabul, Mansoor Ahmad Khan
Sola: Government, Taliban delegations agree on principles
Tahawol: Lack of consensus in peace process between government, politicians
Trending
-
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Lack of consensus in peace process between government, politicians
-
Latest News5 days ago
Conflicting casualty tolls after Ghazni bombing leaves public confused
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan pilot told to rejoin air force or leave US protection
-
Latest News3 days ago
Australian soldier drinks beer from dead Taliban fighter’s prosthetic leg
-
Business4 days ago
Fish farming on the rise as 350 new farms launched around the country
-
Business4 days ago
Cross-border markets will be up-and-running in February
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban under pressure from US for failing to stick to deal: Envoy
-
Sola4 days ago
Sola: Government, Taliban delegations agree on principles