Khalilzad meets with Pakistan’s army chief to discuss security

(Last Updated On: January 4, 2021)

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad met with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Islamabad on Monday to discuss issues around regional security.

According to Pakistan’s Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) the two sides discussed “matters of mutual interest including overall regional security situation with particular reference to ongoing Afghan reconciliation process.”

ISPR stated that both sides reaffirmed the commitment towards the common goal of peace and stability in the region and agreed on continued engagement at multiple levels.

Khalilzad “acknowledged Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for enduring peace in Afghanistan and the region,” ISPR stated.

No official information from the US State Department has been released on Khalilzad’s visit to Pakistan. However, Khalilzad has for the past year visited a number of countries in the region during any given trip.

His meeting with Bajwa does however coincide with the resumption of peace talks in Doha – which are scheduled to start on Tuesday.