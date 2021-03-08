Khalilzad meets with Pakistan’s army chief to discuss peace process

(Last Updated On: March 8, 2021)

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, along with Resolute Support Commander General Scott Miller, met with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi in Pakistan on Monday where they discussed the Afghan peace process.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, issues of mutual interest, including the peace process and regional security were discussed.

ISPR stated that Khalilzad praised Pakistan for its efforts regarding the Afghan peace process.

Khalilzad’s meeting with Bajwa comes on the heels of his meetings with Afghan leaders and politicians in Kabul, and at least one meeting with the Doha leadership of the Taliban in Qatar.

Khalilzad, who is currently on a regional trip to help push for a peace deal between the two warring parties has handed over Washington’s plan for the formation of a transitional government in Afghanistan to various stakeholders including Afghan government leaders and the Taliban.

In an interview with Ariana News on Sunday, Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem confirmed this and said the plan was being considered by the Taliban’s leadership in Doha and that “a final decision has yet to be made in this regard.”

The Afghan government also received US President Joe Biden’s proposed plan for the formation of a transitional government which would include the Taliban and the convening of an international summit – similar to the 2001 Bonn conference.