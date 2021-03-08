Latest News
Khalilzad meets with Pakistan’s army chief to discuss peace process
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, along with Resolute Support Commander General Scott Miller, met with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi in Pakistan on Monday where they discussed the Afghan peace process.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, issues of mutual interest, including the peace process and regional security were discussed.
ISPR stated that Khalilzad praised Pakistan for its efforts regarding the Afghan peace process.
.
Khalilzad’s meeting with Bajwa comes on the heels of his meetings with Afghan leaders and politicians in Kabul, and at least one meeting with the Doha leadership of the Taliban in Qatar.
Khalilzad, who is currently on a regional trip to help push for a peace deal between the two warring parties has handed over Washington’s plan for the formation of a transitional government in Afghanistan to various stakeholders including Afghan government leaders and the Taliban.
In an interview with Ariana News on Sunday, Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem confirmed this and said the plan was being considered by the Taliban’s leadership in Doha and that “a final decision has yet to be made in this regard.”
The Afghan government also received US President Joe Biden’s proposed plan for the formation of a transitional government which would include the Taliban and the convening of an international summit – similar to the 2001 Bonn conference.
Latest News
International Women’s Day highlights challenges Afghan women face
International Women’s Day was marked by Afghan women from all walks of life on Monday, including female officials, women security force members and civilians.
For many however it was a day that highlighted the challenges, pain and suffering so many face on a daily basis.
One victim of domestic violence, Zahra, spoke out about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her drug addict husband, who she said set fire to her and their house three months ago.
“He rescued his brothers first; when my turn arrived I was unconscious,” stated Zahra.
Doctors who treated Zahra said she sustained burns to 50 percent of her body and had to be hospitalized following the incident.
President Ashraf Ghani meanwhile said in a taped video marking the day that Afghan women have made enormous progress in the past few years and that they will represent themselves.
“Afghan women participate in national discussion as women,” said Ghani.
Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) said however that violence against women has increased in the past few months.
According to the AIHRC six women have been killed in recent targeted attacks.
“We demand women’s participation in peace talks, [women] from across the country and a ceasefire needs to be declared and [there needs to be] a reduction in violence,” said Shaharzad Akbar, head of AIHRC.
“Women are victims of the clashes and the continuation of war violates human rights especially women’s rights,” said Shabnam Salehi, a member of AIHRC.
Beside domestic violence Afghan women say that they are concerned that their achievements made over the past 20 years will be compromised in the peace talks and in any future peace agreement.
Latest News
Moscow invites stakeholders in peace process to a meeting
Russia has sent an invitation to the leadership of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) to attend a Moscow Peace Summit.
The HCNR says it has received the invitation and its leadership is consulting on this.
“The leadership of the government, some political leaders, the leaders of the Taliban, and some countries in the region and the US have also been invited to the meeting,” HCNR spokesman Faraidoon Khawzon wrote on Twitter.
This coincides with a push by Washington to accelerate the peace process.
Currently US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is on a regional tour where he has presented the new US plan – which involves the establishment of a transitional government.
Latest News
Yemen’s Houthis attack Saudi oil heartland with drones, missiles
Yemen’s Houthi forces fired drones and missiles at the heart of Saudi Arabia’s oil industry on Sunday, including a Saudi Aramco facility at Ras Tanura vital to petroleum exports, in what Riyadh called a failed assault on global energy security, Reuters reported.
The Saudi energy ministry said there were no casualties or loss of property from the attacks.
The defence ministry said it intercepted an armed drone coming from the sea prior to hitting its target at an oil storage yard at Ras Tanura, site of a refinery and the world’s biggest offshore oil loading facility.
Reuters reported shrapnel from a ballistic missile fell near a residential compound in Dhahran used by state-controlled Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, the ministries said.
The sites are located on the Gulf coast across from Iran and near Iraq and Bahrain.
Yemen lies thousands of kms southwest on the Gulf of Aden.
Announcing the attacks, the Houthis, who have been battling a Saudi-led coalition for six years, also said they attacked military targets in the Saudi cities of Dammam, Asir and Jazan, Reuters reported.
“Such acts of sabotage do not only target the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, but also the security and stability of energy supplies to the world, and therefore, the global economy,” a ministry spokesman said in a statement on state media.
The Saudi-led coalition earlier said it intercepted 12 armed drones aimed at “civilian targets” without specifying a location as well as two ballistic missiles fired towards Jazan.
The Eastern Province is home to most of Aramco’s production and export facilities. In 2019, Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, was shaken by a big missile and drone attack on oil installations just a few km from the facilities hit on Sunday, which Riyadh blamed on Iran, a charge Tehran denied.
That attack, which was claimed by the Houthis but which Riyadh said did not originate from Yemen, forced Saudi Arabia to temporarily shut more than half of its crude output, causing a huge price spike.
Reuters reported Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on Sunday that the group had fired 14 drones and eight ballistic missiles in a “wide operation in the heart of Saudi Arabia”.
The Houthis recently stepped up cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia at a time when the United States and the United Nations are pushing for a ceasefire to revive stalled political negotiations to end the war.
