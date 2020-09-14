Featured
Khalilzad meets with Pakistan army chief, discusses regional security
United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met with Pakistan’s army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Pakistan on Monday where they discussed matters around regional security and the Afghan peace process.
Pakistan Armed Forces spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar said Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan was also present at the meeting.
“Matters of mutual interest, regional security and ongoing Afghan Reconciliation Process were discussed during the meeting,” Iftikhar said.
“The visiting dignitary greatly appreciated Pakistan’s role in the ongoing peace process and said that it could not have succeeded without Pakistan’s sincere and unconditional support.”
He said that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan had painted a clear vision regarding peace and connectivity in the region and “all elements of national power are united towards making that vision a reality to ensure long awaited peace, progress and prosperity in the region.”
Khalilzad arrived in Pakistan Monday for a series of talks with top officials and politicians after having spent time in Doha for the start of the intra-Afghan peace talks.
Pakistan has played a key role in bringing the Taliban and the Afghan government together around the talks tables.
In a Twitter post on Saturday, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi hailed the start of talks as a historic day and said that Pakistan “has long maintained peace not war is the answer. We are proud to champion a partnership for peace and move forward with faith & resolve that will not be deterred. Pakistan will continue to be a force for a stable & prosperous region.”
Earlier in the week, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq said: “We hope these negotiations would lead to sustainable peace in Afghanistan, which would bring prosperity to the country. Our strong support to the process would continue.”
While still in Doha on Sunday, Khalilzad told Ariana News in an interview Sunday that the start of the intra-Afghan talks is a new beginning for the Afghan people and a way to “find a political formula for ending the war that could lead to a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire.”
He said the Afghan and Taliban delegations need to agree on a reduction in violence.
This would then need to lead to a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire enabling the two sides to pursue talks in a peaceful environment, he said.
“We demand violence be reduced and a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire to be reached as soon as possible,” Khalilzad said.
Khalilzad meanwhile is expected to meet with top officials in India later this week after he wraps up his meetings in Pakistan.
Pakistan to relax visa policy for Afghans as new envoy takes over
Pakistan is expected to announce a relaxed visa policy for Afghan nationals, specifically, students, businessmen, investors and medical patients, Pakistan’s ambassador-designate to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan said.
“The government of Pakistan is committed to ensure more facilities to Afghan nationals. The main focus is on easing the visa system and facilitating businessmen,” he said.
“I have assumed office after getting special directives from the leaders who all underscored the need for strong relations with Afghanistan,” Masood said.
He also said as ambassador it would be his priority to provide more facilities to Afghans particularly students, youth, and businessmen.
According to the Express Tribune, a Pakistani official, who was involved in drafting the new visa policy for Afghanistan, said proposals have been finalized and sent to the federal cabinet for approval.
He said long-term multiple entry visas will be issued to students, businessmen, investors and visitors.
He also said medical visas for patients will be issued on arrival at Torkham, the major border crossing between the two countries.
Embassy officials have said that pre-COVID-19 times, they were issuing over 2,000 visas a day.
Pakistan announced last week that Khan would be their new ambassador to Kabul.
A veteran diplomat, Khan met with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi before leaving for Kabul. He arrived on Friday, a day before intra-Afghan talks started in Doha, Qatar.
In a statement issued by the foreign minister’s office last week, Qureshi said he hoped the appointment of an experienced and professional diplomat like Khan would help improve bilateral ties.
Khan has served as Islamabad’s Permanent Representative to the UN and other international organizations.
COVID-19 hits Afghan children hard, deprives millions of an education
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan drop by 43.6% in July
Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to Afghanistan dropped by 43.61 percent in July against the same period last year, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.
According to Pakistan’s The Nation, exports totaled $61.25 million this July against exports to the value of $108.64 last year.
Imported products from Afghanistan also dropped by 56.7 percent from $9.7 million last July to $4.2 million this year.
SBP also reported an overall decline in exports to other countries in the same period. In July exports dropped by 14.57 percent from $2.2 billion to $1.89 billion.
Much of this could be attributed to the closure of all Pakistan’s borders in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Only in June did Pakistan start opening borders again with Afghanistan.
Three key trade routes — Chaman, Torkham, and Ghulam Khan border crossings opened but had to deal with major backlogs.
Pakistan and Afghanistan share 18 crossing points. The most commonly used ones are Torkham and Chaman.
