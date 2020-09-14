Khalilzad meets with Pakistan army chief, discusses regional security

(Last Updated On: September 14, 2020)

United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met with Pakistan’s army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Pakistan on Monday where they discussed matters around regional security and the Afghan peace process.

Pakistan Armed Forces spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar said Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan was also present at the meeting.

“Matters of mutual interest, regional security and ongoing Afghan Reconciliation Process were discussed during the meeting,” Iftikhar said.

“The visiting dignitary greatly appreciated Pakistan’s role in the ongoing peace process and said that it could not have succeeded without Pakistan’s sincere and unconditional support.”

He said that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan had painted a clear vision regarding peace and connectivity in the region and “all elements of national power are united towards making that vision a reality to ensure long awaited peace, progress and prosperity in the region.”

Khalilzad arrived in Pakistan Monday for a series of talks with top officials and politicians after having spent time in Doha for the start of the intra-Afghan peace talks.

Pakistan has played a key role in bringing the Taliban and the Afghan government together around the talks tables.

In a Twitter post on Saturday, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi hailed the start of talks as a historic day and said that Pakistan “has long maintained peace not war is the answer. We are proud to champion a partnership for peace and move forward with faith & resolve that will not be deterred. Pakistan will continue to be a force for a stable & prosperous region.”

Earlier in the week, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq said: “We hope these negotiations would lead to sustainable peace in Afghanistan, which would bring prosperity to the country. Our strong support to the process would continue.”

While still in Doha on Sunday, Khalilzad told Ariana News in an interview Sunday that the start of the intra-Afghan talks is a new beginning for the Afghan people and a way to “find a political formula for ending the war that could lead to a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire.”

He said the Afghan and Taliban delegations need to agree on a reduction in violence.

This would then need to lead to a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire enabling the two sides to pursue talks in a peaceful environment, he said.

“We demand violence be reduced and a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire to be reached as soon as possible,” Khalilzad said.

Khalilzad meanwhile is expected to meet with top officials in India later this week after he wraps up his meetings in Pakistan.