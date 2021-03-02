Latest News
Khalilzad meets with key Afghans, explains US position
Zalmay Khalilzad met with a number of influential figures in Kabul on Monday including Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum, Abdul Rab Rasul Sayyaf, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, members of the Jamiat Party, and others.
Some political figures in Kabul said that during the meetings, Khalilzad explained the position of the new US administration on peace in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, US House of Foreign Affairs Committee Member Michael McCaul says that the purpose of Khalilzad’s visit to Doha, Afghanistan and other countries in the region is to amend clauses of the peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban.
“Khalilzad has come to announce the new US administration’s approach to Afghanistan and the Taliban,” said Abdul Sattar Murad, a member of the Jamiat-e-Islami leadership council.
Khalilzad may also bring new proposals to Kabul and Doha, the two main centers of decision-making on Afghanistan’s future, sources said.
The US House of Foreign Affairs Committee Member Michael McCaul said that the revision of the Doha agreement, of clauses such as the release of 7,000 Taliban prisoners, the reduction of violence and the extension of the mission of foreign forces after May, is Khalilzad’s responsibility.
The US special envoy has also reportedly noted the views of Afghan government officials and the Taliban on the outcome of the Doha Agreement and negotiations between Afghans.
Some politicians said that Khalilzad did not come to Afghanistan and Qatar to announce the decision of the Biden administration but is rather initiating amendments to the US’s plans for Afghanistan.
“The United States wants to establish a partnership in Afghanistan, and this is not far off, and it wants to convince the Taliban to continue their presence,” said Sayed Ishaq Gailani, head of the National Solidarity Movement of Afghanistan.
Khalilzad who started his trip in Germany will continue on to Doha and other countries in the region.
Red Cross resumes work in Afghanistan after suspending operations
The International Committee of the Red Cross said it has resumed work in Afghanistan and is committed to delivering assistance and emergency aid even to areas under the control of warring factions.
The Afghan Red Crescent Society meanwhile said that in 2020 alone, it recovered nearly 2,000 bodies from the warring parties adding that it is concerned about rising casualties from the fighting in Afghanistan.
“In 2020, we were able to collect 1,693 bodies from war-torn parts of Afghanistan,” said Nilab Mobarez, Secretary General of ARCS.
“Considering the ongoing vulnerabilities, including climate change, the quantity and severity of needs in Afghanistan, the Red Cross and Red Crescent colleagues call on us to support our principled activities across Afghanistan and maximize collective aid and its impact,” said Pierre Kremer, Head of Afghanistan Country Office at International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
The committee also extended its cooperation with the Afghan Red Crescent for another three years.
The International Committee of the Red Cross suspended its operations in Afghanistan a few months ago due to threats from the Taliban, but resumed its activities in the country after receiving assurances from the group that they could continue with their work.
Gunmen kill three female TV employees in Nangarhar
Armed men gunned down three female employees of Enikaas TV in Jalalabad city on Tuesday, officials confirmed.
Officials at the TV network have confirmed that three of their employees were attacked at around 4:00 pm Tuesday by unknown gunmen in PD4 of Jalalabad city.
Three employees–Mursal Habibi, Nazia, and Saadia–were killed in the attack, sources said.
Nangarhar police also confirmed the attack.
Farid Khan, a spokesman for the Nangarhar police HQ, said Mursal, a presenter for the TV station, and two of her colleagues from the dubbing department were killed in the attack.
The Taliban has denied its involvement in the attack.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
This comes as targeted attacks against media workers and civil activists have been increased in the past few months.
Nearly three months ago, Malala Maiwand, the host of Enikaas TV, was killed in a similar attack.
Meanwhile, Afghan Journalists Safety Committee (AJSC) has asked the Afghan government to probe targeted attacks on journalists and media workers and share the results with the public.
Japan condemns targeted killings, calling for a reduction in violence
Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, on Tuesday condemned targeted killings and bombings in Afghanistan and called for a reduction of violence in the country.
The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar held a phone conversation with his Japanese counterpart and discussed the Afghan peace process, continuation of Japanese assistance to Afghanistan, aid effectiveness and the fight against corruption, the investigation into the assassination of Tetsu Nakamura, and the expansion of bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.
According to the statement, the Japanese Minister condemned the targeted killings and car bombings in Afghanistan, calling for a reduction in violence and making progress in the peace process.
Meanwhile, Atmar called Japan a trusted and generous partner to Afghanistan and expressed gratitude for Tokyo’s continued assistance, read the statement.
Afghan foreign minister also shared the latest developments in the peace process with his Japanese counterpart, including the Taliban’s breaches of their commitments, the statement said.
