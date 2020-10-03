Featured
Khalilzad meets with female talks team members for their feedback
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met with the four female negotiating team members in Doha late Friday and said they are determined to protect the rights of Afghan women should any peace deal be signed.
Khalilzad arrived in Doha, Qatar two days ago and has met with the teams from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban, in what is believed to be a bid to get the stalled talks back on track.
On Saturday, Khalilzad posted on Twitter and said he had met with Fawzia Koofi, Sarabi Habiba, Fatima Gailani and Sharifa Zurmati to “hear their thoughts on Afghanistan’s future.”
“These members of the Afghan negotiating team are determined to defend the rights of Afghan women and push for an end to the war and respect for the rights of all Afghans.
“Their success is Afghanistan’s success. We stand with them,” said Khalilzad.
Hard-fought successes for women in Afghanistan have become a focal point in the talks – especially as the Taliban team does not have a single female member on its negotiating team.
On Friday, Khalilzad said in an interview with NPR that it is probably the first time the Taliban has women sitting across from them at the peace talks tables.
He also said that the female members of the Afghan team say they are being respected in the negotiating room and that “they engage the Taliban directly and protect or defend their rights. I think that’s positive.”
“And we have told the Talibs that since they want to be treated as a normal player and have good relations with the United States as part of a future Afghan government, what happens with regard to the rights of women will be a key factor in shaping US policy with regard to that government.
“Discrimination against women – going back to the situation that existed under the Taliban and closing schools for girls and young women, in other words – could be a red line that would have the most negative effect on US policy towards Afghanistan,” Khalilzad said.
Featured
Abdullah expects little change in US policy post elections
Featured
Armenia retaliates against Kabul’s support to Azerbaijan
The Armenian National Assembly has officially applied to the Secretariat of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to revoke Afghanistan’s observer status after Kabul came out in support of Azerbaijan this week.
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday expressed its concerns over the ongoing clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and said in a statement that the disputed territory has been recognized internationally as a part of Azerbaijan.
Afghanistan called for an end to clashes and said in the statement it “supports the efforts by the people and government of Azerbaijan and other nations of the world in this regard”.
Armenia state radio reported that “the Armenian National Assembly has officially applied to the Secretariat of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly to start the process of depriving Afghanistan of its observer status.”
“The request comes in response to the statements of Afghanistan supporting the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh,” Armenia Radio quoted that Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan as having said.
The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is a Russia-led military alliance of seven former Soviet states that was created in 2002. The CSTO’s purpose is to ensure the collective defence of any member that faces external aggression.
Current CSTO members are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the Russian Federation and Tajikistan. Afghanistan and Serbia hold observer status in the CSTO.
Majority Christian Armenia and mainly Muslim Azerbaijan have come to blows periodically in their decades-long conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region that is inside Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians.
On Sunday, clashes flared between the two countries and since then dozens of people have been killed and hundreds of others injured in the fighting, which has since spread to areas outside the enclave’s borders.
France, Russia and the United States have all now called for a ceasefire between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces but both sides have dismissed the demands for a truce in the disputed region, where fighting has escalated in recent days to levels not seen since the 1990s.
Speaking on Russian state television Tuesday, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan both rejected the possibility of talks.
Also this week, the United Nations Security Council called for an immediate end to the hostilities, as did a spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the US State Department.
Featured
European Parliament condemns violence, urges immediate ceasefire
The European Parliament has condemned the high levels of violence in Afghanistan over the past few weeks and called on all stakeholders to call an immediate ceasefire.
In a statement issued by the parliament, members said: “We welcome the launch of the direct peace negotiations between the Government of Afghanistan and the Taliban. A comprehensive peace process is a precondition to end four decades of death and destruction and to bringing stability, security and peace to Afghanistan.
“Intra-Afghan negotiations are key to the peace process. The European Parliament will insist on the need to be inclusive in these Afghan-owned and Afghan-led negotiations,” the statement read.
Members of parliament also said all political factions and civil society, including Afghan women, youth and minorities, should be involved in the talks and throughout the whole process.
“It is essential that everyone in Afghanistan feels represented during the negotiations and in the next government, in order to safeguard respect for human rights, notably women’s and children’s rights.”
The European Parliament also stated at this critical juncture, domestic stability is of utmost importance.
“We, therefore, condemn the eruption of violence during the last weeks and call upon all stakeholders in Afghanistan to put in place an immediate and permanent ceasefire. The responsible for the recent terrorist attacks and the continuous violence need to be held accountable,” their statement read.
In conclusion, the statement read: “The European Parliament stands ready to facilitate and support the peace process with the aim of preserving the values of democracy, human rights and the rule of law, building upon the political, economic and social achievements of the people of Afghanistan.”
The European Parliament is an important forum for political debate and decision-making at the EU level.
Khalilzad meets with female talks team members for their feedback
Taliban failed to adhere to their commitment following prisoners’ release: Atmar
Taliban must lower their violence: Miller
Iran, Afghanistan to complete border railway station by end of Autumn
US President Trump and First lady test positive for COVID-19
Kabul peace talks team gets red-carpet welcome in Doha
PEACE BRIEFS: Timeline of intra-Afghan negotiations
Rashid, Nabi, Mujeeb to head directly to IPL in UAE from Caribbean
Watchdog releases damning report on Afghan Cricket Board
New border crossing with Iran planned to tie in with Khaf-Herat railway line
Morning News Show: Peace negotiations between Afghan gov’t and Taliban
Tahawol: Intra-Afghan peace talks
Sola: Doha intra-Afghan Talks discussed
Zerbena: Poverty rate remains high in Afghanistan
Morning News Show Part2: Concerns over limitation of access to information
Trending
- Featured2 days ago
Armenia retaliates against Kabul’s support to Azerbaijan
- Latest News15 hours ago
Taliban must lower their violence: Miller
- Featured3 days ago
Afghan talks team meets with religious council in Doha
- Featured5 days ago
Abdullah says crisis will deepen if peace opportunity is not seized
- Featured3 days ago
Kabul, Islamabad pave way for new era in bilateral relations
- Featured2 days ago
16 die in two separate road accidents in Herat province
- Featured5 days ago
Turkey sending Syrian rebel fighters to support Azerbaijan
- Featured4 days ago
14 killed, including five children, in Daikundi roadside explosion