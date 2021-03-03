Khalilzad meets with activists and women on peace process

(Last Updated On: March 3, 2021)

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad discussed the Afghan peace process and “how to move toward a political settlement” with Afghan peace activists on Wednesday.

The US Embassy said in a tweet that Khalilzad met with Afghan peace activists to hear their perspectives on the negotiations and learn how they are advancing peace in their communities.

“They (activists) talked about how all interests are best served by the achievement of a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire,” the Embassy tweeted.

“People from across Afghanistan have demanded peace & a permanent, comprehensive ceasefire,” the Embassy said.

The Embassy also stated that Khalilzad had met with women leaders in the country to discuss the peace process.

The Embassy stated that “for a just & durable peace, women’s voices must be represented & all sectors of society have to be engaged”.

This comes after Khalilzad on Tuesday met with a number of prominent Afghan politicians including Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum, Abdul Rab Rasul Sayyaf, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, and members of the Jamiat Party.

Some political figures in Kabul said that during the meetings, Khalilzad explained the position of the new US administration on peace in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, US House of Foreign Affairs Committee Member Michael McCaul said earlier in the day Tuesday that the purpose of Khalilzad’s visit to Doha, Afghanistan, and other countries in the region is to amend clauses of the peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban.

“Khalilzad has come to announce the new US administration’s approach to Afghanistan and the Taliban,” said Abdul Sattar Murad, a member of the Jamiat-e-Islami leadership council.

Khalilzad may also bring new proposals to Kabul and Doha, the two main centers of decision-making on Afghanistan’s future, sources said.