Khalilzad meets Uzbekistan foreign minister to discuss Afghan peace process

(Last Updated On: November 20, 2020)

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad discussed the Afghan peace process with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister and Diplomate in Washington DC on Thursday evening, Khalilzad said in a series of tweets.

According to his tweets, Khalilzad met with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Khafizovich Kamilov and Uzbekistan Ambassador to the US and Canada Javlon Vakhabov in DC, discussing “Afghanistan Peace Negotiations and the importance of an immediate reduction in violence.”

“We also discussed the region’s role in helping the Afghan peace process and recommitted to the importance of regional economic connectivity, trade and development facilitated by peace in Afghanistan, benefiting Central Asia, Afghanistan and Pakistan,” Khalilzad said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Khalilzad exclaimed they look forward to a “high-level” meeting among the representatives of the US, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and Afghanistan to discuss regional connectivity and development initiatives.

This comes after in October this year Khalilzad met with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on Monday in Dushanbe to discuss the Afghan peace process and the security situation in the region.

According to Tajikistan media reports, Rahmon said in the meeting that Tajikistan “supports the position of the Afghan government to ensure peace and stability” in their neighboring country, and also that he welcomed the inter-Afghan negotiation process.

Khalilzad and Rahmon also discussed the strengthening of ties between the US and Tajikistan.