Khalilzad meets Tajik president to discuss Afghan peace process
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on Monday in Dushanbe to discuss the Afghan peace process and the security situation in the region.
According to Tajikistan media reports, Rahmon said in the meeting that Tajikistan “supports the position of the Afghan government to ensure peace and stability” in their neighboring country, and also that he welcomed the inter-Afghan negotiation process.
Khalilzad and Rahmon also discussed the strengthening of ties between the US and Tajikistan.
State media reports said: “It was noted that Tajikistan is taking all measures and will continue to make efforts to help resolve the problems of Afghanistan and its socio-economic recovery.”
The two officials also discussed the need to expand cooperation in the field of “joint struggle against modern threats and challenges, including terrorism, extremism, and illegal drug trafficking.
Eight killed in explosion targeting Laghman provincial governor
Eight people, including civilians, were killed in an explosion on Monday in Laghman when the provincial governor’s convoy came under attack.
The incident happened early Monday in the provincial capital Mehtarlam when a roadside IED was detonated as Governor Rahmatullah Yaramal drove by.
Provincial officials confirmed the incident and said Yaramal sustained only slight injuries.
A spokesman for the Laghman governor, Asadullah Dawlatzai, said seven people had been injured and eight killed.
He said among the dead were four security force members and four civilians, adding that most of the wounded were civilians.
Tariq Arian, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, said the four security force members killed had been Yaramal’s bodyguards.
Ghani to meet with Republic’s talks team in Doha but not the Taliban
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will meet with the republic’s negotiating team in Doha, Qatar, during his visit but is not expected to meet the Taliban negotiating team.
Ghani left Kabul early Monday for Kuwait, to attend the funeral ceremony of the late Emir, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, and will then travel on to Doha.
Speaking to Reuters, a close aide to Ghani said Monday: “Several meetings are planned to discuss efforts for deepening Afghanistan-Qatar ties and mutual cooperation in various areas.”
The aide then said Ghani will also meet the Afghan representatives who are holding talks with the Taliban.
“But it is clear that Ghani will not meet the Taliban officials as there has been no reduction of violence and they continue to kill innocent civilians,” said a senior western diplomat overseeing the ongoing peace process.
This latest development comes amid stalled peace talks between the two sides. Also, last week, US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad flew from Washington to Doha in what is believed to be a bid to restart the first phase of talks.
This weekend, Khalilzad told NPR that the US “will not walk away” from the war-torn country should the intra-Afghan negotiations fail.
“We will not make the mistake that was made after the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan, which was to abandon Afghanistan. And the consequences were grave for Afghanistan because of the mistakes the Afghan leaders made,” he said.
He said now was the time for Afghanistan to seize the opportunity to negotiate a roadmap “where groups of different ideas or ideologies, values, can coexist in the same country.
“And at the same time, there is a lesson for the United States that we cannot abandon Afghanistan. We cannot turn our back.”
He said this did not mean the US necessarily needed to maintain a military presence in Afghanistan nor continue a war just to have a military presence – “but that if the conditions are right, [if] we don’t feel threatened, that we can withdraw our military forces or adjust them accordingly, but maintain focus, relations, economic assistance, political relations, diplomatic relations, to encourage the consolidation of a peace agreement, should it be arrived at by the Afghans.”
He stated the current peace talks situation was a moment for the Afghan leaders not to repeat the mistakes of the past, but instead to build a consensus-based system where all key players can participate, “and perhaps peace in Afghanistan can change the dynamics even regionally.”
UN chief condemns Nangarhar attack, urges speedy political settlement
United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned Saturday’s suicide attack on a government compound in Nangarhar province that killed at least 13 people.
In a statement issued by the UN, Guterres said those behind the attack must be held accountable and brought to justice.
“The Secretary-General reiterates the urgency of achieving a peaceful settlement of the conflict. The United Nations remains committed to support the people and Government of Afghanistan in this important endeavour,” the statement added.
In a separate message on Twitter, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) expressed “outrage” at the killing of civilians.
“Extremists and spoilers need shunning,” the post read.
Saturday’s attack came as representatives of the Afghan government and Taliban are engaged in negotiations in Doha, Qatar, to end the conflict in the country which has raged for40 years, claiming thousands of lives and displacing millions of people.
