Khalilzad Meets Saudi Crown Prince in Riyadh

(Last Updated On: October 11, 2018)

U.S.’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad has met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries as well as efforts exerted in Afghanistan.

The meeting was attended by a number of officials including Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir.

The High Peace Council (HPC) has stressed that Khalilzad will lead his plans in coordination with Afghanistan and he had given many consultations to the chairman of HPC.

“Mr. Khalilzad in his trip to Kabul had a meeting with the chairman of HPC and discussed necessary issues,” Asadullah Zayeri, deputy spokesman of HPC said.

Analysts are also optimistic over the trip of Khalilzad to Saudi and considered Saudi’s role remarkable in Afghan peace process.

This comes as Pakistan and United States have agreed to engage Saudi Arabia in pushing forward Afghanistan’s political peace and reconciliation process.