Khalilzad meets peace negotiators in Doha
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met with the Islamic Republic negotiators in Doha and discussed the Afghan peace process, the State Ministry for Peace Affairs said in a statement on Friday.
According to the statement, Khalilzad assured the negotiators of US continued support to Afghanistan.
Khalilzad, meanwhile, met with the Taliban delegation as well in Doha and discussed the ongoing peace process.
Taliban’s political office in Qatar said that a group’s delegation led by Mullah Baradar, deputy leader of Taliban met with Khalilzad on Thursday.
The two sides discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, the ongoing peace process, and related issues, the group said.
The latest development comes as a scheduled peace conference for April 24 postponed over non-participation by the Taliban.
Al-Qaeda vows ‘war on all fronts’ against US
Kyrgyzstan evacuates over 10,000 people after clashes with Tajikistan
Kyrgyzstan has said that its death toll in clashes with Tajikistan at the disputed border has risen to 13, the country’s Health Ministry said in a statement on Friday.
According to the statement, 13 Kyrgyz citizens – including a 12-year-old girl – were killed and 134 others injured in the clashes.
“All the victims are provided with all the necessary medical assistance,” the statement said.
Kyrgyzstan, meanwhile, stated that over 10,000 citizens had been evacuated from two districts bordering Tajikistan where the fighting had been most intense.
Tensions on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan escalated on April 28-29 and an exchange of fire occurred between the military units of the two neighboring countries.
The armed conflict happened in the border areas of the Sughd region of Tajikistan and the Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Both sides blamed each other for escalating tensions.
Tajikistan, however, said late Thursday that the two countries have agreed on a ceasefire and return of military units to their bases.
“The parties agreed to end hostilities in the border areas of the Sughd and Batken regions, withdraw troops and military equipment from the border areas to their permanent deployment sites, and continue the negotiation process to stabilize the situation in the border areas,” Tajikistan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
“It was decided to create a working group from among the representatives of the relevant authorities of the parties to monitor the implementation of the agreements reached and take urgent measures to de-escalate the situation on the state border,” the statement read.
Reporter:Bais Hayat
Hundreds die in surge of violence in Afghanistan
More than 100 Afghan security force personnel have been killed over the last two weeks amid a surge of Taliban attacks following Washington’s announcement it would pull all U.S. troops out by Sept. 11, officials said on Thursday.
Senior Afghan officials say the Taliban is putting on a show of force and seeking to gain territory as foreign forces pull out. The Taliban has waged a two-decade-long insurgency since being ousted from power by U.S.-led foreign troops in 2001.
According to two senior security officials, around 120 Afghan security forces personnel, 65 civilians and over 300 Taliban fighters have been killed in the last 15 days of fighting, and scores more wounded across the country.
A spokesman for the Interior Ministry, Tariq Arian, said the Taliban have carried out at least six suicide bombings and several targeted killings and had planted 65 roadside bombs to target government troops.
He added that more than 60 civilians have been killed and 180 injured. He did not provide figures for casualties suffered by security forces, in keeping with usual government practice.
Dozens of Taliban fighters, including several commanders, have been killed during operations, Arian said.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid rejected the government’s claim the group had inflicted civilian casualties, saying these were caused by air and ground operations by Afghan forces. He did not comment on the deaths of Taliban or security forces.
President Joe Biden earlier this month announced the United States would begin its final military withdrawal on May 1, completing it by Sept. 11. Foreign troops under NATO command will also withdraw, NATO allies agreed.
The White House said on Thursday that American troops had started withdrawing from Afghanistan, confirming comments made over the weekend by a senior U.S. general.
Since Biden’s announcement, violence has increased by nearly a quarter around the country, with Taliban attacks reported in 21 of the 34 provinces, an Afghan Defence Ministry spokesman said.
“We are already in the middle of Taliban’s annual spring offensive but we are prepared and conducting our operations,” said a senior government official, who asked not to be named.
Afghan chief of intelligence Ahmad Zia Siraj said the Taliban have increased violence “to the highest level” in recent days.
Top security leaders flew to the central province of Ghazni on Thursday to assess the situation amid reports of the Taliban amassing fighters in the area to overrun the strategic province.
Peace efforts stalled after the Taliban and the Afghan government began talks in the Qatari capital Doha last year. Washington pushed for a summit in Turkey this month but that was postponed because the Taliban refused to participate, and no new date has been set.
The troop pullout deadline of Sept. 11 is later than a May 1 deadline agreed between the Taliban and United States in Doha last year. The Taliban, which has not attacked foreign troops since the Doha agreement, has called the delay unacceptable.
