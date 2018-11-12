Khalilzad Meets CE Abdullah, Discusses Peace Process

(Last Updated On: November 12, 2018)

The U.S. special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met with Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on Monday.

According to the Chief Executive Office’s statement, Khalilzad briefed Abdullah on his scheduled trip to regional countries including Pakistan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

Khalilzad said the United States is committed to Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace talks.

In his turn, Chief Executive Abdullah appreciated the U.S. envoy’s efforts in the Afghan peace process.

The envoy for peace in Afghanistan visited Kabul on Saturday evening, where he met with President Ashraf Ghani and briefed him of his due revisit to regional countries. Khalilzad said that he will return to Kabul to give feedback to Ghani over his regional visit.