Khalilzad Meets CE Abdullah, Discusses Ongoing Peace Efforts

(Last Updated On: February 18, 2019)

The U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met with Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on Sunday in Kabul, where he briefed him of recent developments in the peace process.

Hailing the U.S. government and Khalilzad’s efforts for ensuring peace in Afghanistan, Abdullah said that peace is the longstanding hopes of the people and that there is no priority than putting an end to the 40-year war in the country, the Chief Executive’s office said in a statement.

According to the statement, Abdullah emphasized the importance of Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace talks for achieving a lasting peace in the country.

Ambassador Khalilzad’s visit to Kabul comes as part of his fifth round of trip on Afghan peace to the region and world including Qatar and Pakistan.

According to the Taliban statement, the envoy is also expected to meet with the Taliban delegation in Islamabad on Monday (Feb. 18) before holding another round of talks in Qatar on February 25.