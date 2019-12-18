Khalilzad Meets Ashraf Ghani In Kabul

(Last Updated On: December 18, 2019)

Concentration on how to bring ceasefire and a report of Doha Peace Talks were the main themes of their meeting, said Sediq Sediqqi Ghani’s spokesperson.

Dr. Zalmay Khalilzad, the US Special Envoy for Afghanistan peace, on Wednesday morning had a meeting with Afghanistan president and presented a report of his recent talks process in Doha and Pakistan.

This comes as Ashraf Ghani discussed over how to bring peace and ceasefire to the country. He also discussed about the secure nests of the Taliban which are out of the country.

President Ghani also presented his concerns over the increasing violence from Taliban in the country.

Khalilzad is in talks with Taliban to sign the peace agreement in Doha, Qatar. The recent attack from Taliban on Bagram Airbase paused the talks. Khalilzad went to Pakistan before coming to Afghanistan, and based on reports, it is predicted that the peace agreement is going to be signed soon.