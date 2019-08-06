Khalilzad Makes ‘Excellent Progresses’ in Peace Talks With Taliban

(Last Updated On: August 6, 2019)

Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, says that he has made ‘excellent progress’ in his eighth round of talks with the Taliban in Doha.

“Building on excellent progress in Kabul last week, I’ve spent the last few days in Doha, focused on the remaining issues in completing a potential deal with the Taliban that would allow for a conditions-based troop withdrawal. We have made excellent progress,” says Khalilzad in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the NATO Secretary General describes the current opportunity for Afghan peace unprecedented and stresses on the strong support of NATO from the process.

“We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. And NATO strongly supports all efforts to achieve a negotiated political solution,” said Jens Stoltenberg.

Moreover, Pakistan’s Ambassador in Kabul and some close sources to the Taliban report of the likely final peace agreement between the Taliban and U.S. in the coming days.

“The controversies and serious issues have been solves. The agreement is expected to be signed soon either in Qatar or any other place,” said Mawlawi Qalamuddin, a former member of the Taliban.

“All the central Asia countries have prioritized the topic of Afghan peace and stability,” said Hamyaoun Qayomi, Acting Minister of the Finance.

As it seems, the Afghan peace process will be finalized before the upcoming presidential election.